UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressed the Indian diaspora in Tokyo, urging them to aid India's progress. During his visit, he held talks with Suzuki, Minda, Konoike, and Mitsui to attract investment in UP's automobile and infrastructure sectors.

Highlighting India's rising global stature and economic resilience, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the Indian diaspora in Tokyo, urging them to contribute to their home country's progress while supporting the nation they currently inhabit.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister referred to the state of international markets and the resilience needed to navigate them. "The global economy is in turmoil. This turmoil won't last long. But the whole world is watching this with patience. In these circumstances, we must also support the country we live in. We must stand with them, but we must also think about our own country. We must participate in its progress," CM Adityanath stated.

He further emphasised the growing international confidence in India's growth story, noting enthusiasm among global investors. "Every delegation seems very positive and eager to invest in India. The thinking is: If we do good, the country and the world will do well," he added.

Underscoring the government's commitment to its people, the Chief Minister stressed that India remains a steadfast guardian of its citizens, regardless of where they are in the world. "India never allows any breach in the interests or security of its citizens. It always stands with them, and we should also have the same feeling," he stated.

CM Adityanath concluded by reinforcing the vision of shared prosperity and India's traditional values of global humanitarianism. "Our development will be for the progress of the country, for their prosperity, and our prosperity will be for the welfare of the people, with a spirit of friendship and compassion for humanity across the world."

Yogi Adityanath Courts Japanese Investment for UP

Building on this vision of industrial growth, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held high-level discussions with the leadership of Suzuki Motor Corporation and Minda Corporation in Japan to explore large-scale investment opportunities in the state's automobile sector.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with the delegation of Minda Corporation, including Executive Director Aakash Minda, along with its Japanese joint venture partners. The CM also held a meeting with Toshihiro Suzuki, President and Representative Director of Suzuki Motor Corporation.

Strengthening Auto Component Manufacturing

In an X post, CM Yogi said, "Met the delegation of Minda Corporation (Spark Minda Group) and its Japanese joint venture partners in Tokyo today, including Mr. Aakash Minda, Executive Director, Minda Corporation, and Mr. Hiroaki Omori, Managing Director and CFO, Spark Minda Toyo Denso Pvt. Ltd. A MoU was signed to further strengthen Uttar Pradesh's advanced auto component manufacturing ecosystem. Assured the delegation of full support from the Government of Uttar Pradesh for seamless facilitation, land allocation and infrastructure assistance, reinforcing our commitment to industrial growth, technology partnerships and employment generation."

Expanding Logistics and Infrastructure Cooperation

Expanding the scope of industrial cooperation, the UP CM also met Shigeki Tanabe, Senior Managing Executive Officer and Executive General Manager of Konoike Transport Co., Ltd., along with his team in Tokyo. They discussed expanding Konoike's presence in Uttar Pradesh across logistics parks, warehousing and multimodal transport infrastructure. The UP CM invited the company to explore opportunities in medical devices manufacturing, leveraging the Dedicated Freight Corridor network and the Medical Devices Park in YEIDA.

Invitation to Mitsui & Co.

Earlier, CM Adityanath also invited Mitsui & Co. to explore transformative investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, focusing on the state's rapid industrial expansion. "Had a productive and forward-looking meeting with Mr Kazuki Shimizu, Managing Officer, Chief Operating Officer of Infrastructure Projects Business Unit, Mitsui & Co., along with senior members of his team, in Tokyo today. Invited Mitsui & Co. to explore transformative investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh across Renewable Energy, ICT, Semiconductors and Data Centres," CM Yogi said on X on Wednesday. The discussions also touched upon collaboration in infrastructure projects and logistics networks to strengthen global supply chain integration.

CM Yogi arrived in Japan on Wednesday for a two-day official visit. During the visit from February 25-26, the CM is expected to participate in key meetings and interactions aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring investment opportunities for the state. (ANI)