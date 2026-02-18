PM Narendra Modi met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in New Delhi. Vucic's visit for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 aims to boost the strong, close friendship between the two nations, highlighting India's key role in global AI development.

PM Modi Meets Serbian President to Bolster Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met with the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, at Hyderabad House in the national capital, amid the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026. The bilateral meeting follows President Vucic's arrival in Delhi on Tuesday to participate in the summit. He was warmly received at the airport by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, highlighted the significance of the visit in a post on X, stating, "Warm welcome to President of Serbia, Mr. Aleksandar Vucic. He was received by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on his arrival at the airport in New Delhi. His participation in India-AI Impact Summit will impart further momentum to the strong and close friendship between India and Serbia." Jaiswal's remarks underline how President Vucic's engagement at the summit is expected to further strengthen the longstanding and close ties between the two nations.

About the India AI Impact Summit 2026

India is hosting the India AI Impact Summit in February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, as a landmark global convening aimed at shaping the future of inclusive, responsible, and resilient Artificial Intelligence. Building on the momentum of earlier multilateral AI initiatives, including the Bletchley Park, Seoul, Paris, and Kigali Summits, the India AI Impact Summit seeks to move beyond aspirations toward delivering real, tangible impact.

The summit is structured around the core principles of People, Planet, and Progress, demonstrating how AI can generate meaningful outcomes that serve humanity while advancing inclusive growth, social development, and people-centric innovations that safeguard the environment. As the first major global AI summit in this series to be held in the Global South, the event is positioned to advance a future where AI's transformative power benefits all, promotes equitable progress, and addresses global challenges responsibly.

Global Outreach and Inclusive Consultation

The summit builds on extensive preparatory work, including five rounds of public consultations and global outreach sessions held in Paris, Berlin, Oslo, New York, Geneva, Bangkok, and Tokyo. To ensure broad and inclusive input, regional events across India have amplified grassroots voices, while more than 50 affiliated Pre-Summit Events worldwide have generated actionable insights and widened participation. These efforts, complemented by curated consultation sessions and working groups, reflect India's deeply participatory and consultative approach to organising the India AI Impact Summit.

Shaping an Inclusive AI Future

At a time when AI stands at a critical inflection point, with immense potential to reshape economies, accelerate scientific breakthroughs, and tackle pressing global issues, there is also the risk of deepening divides if development remains unchecked. Against this backdrop, the India AI Impact Summit provides a vital platform for collective action and shared responsibility, ensuring the future of AI is shaped inclusively to serve humanity and bridge gaps rather than widen them.