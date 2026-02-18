PM Modi and French President Macron expressed concern over the Ukraine war, backing peace through dialogue. They also supported the Gaza Peace Plan, a two-state solution, and reiterated their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday expressed concern over the Russia-Ukraine war, agreeing to support lasting peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

Joint Stance on Ukraine War

In a joint statement issued by India and France, following bilateral talks during Macron's visit to India, "the two leaders reiterated their concern over the war in Ukraine, which continues to cause immense human suffering and negative global consequences."

"They stressed the importance of cessation of hostilities and expressed support for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter and international law, including independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the joint statement shared by the External Affairs Ministry read.

The statement comes in the backdrop of the upcoming peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Geneva, mediated by the United States, to negotiate to end the war that began in February 2022.

Support for Gaza Peace Plan

Meanwhile, as per the India-France joint statement, PM Modi and Emmanuel Macron expressed their support for the implementation of the Peace Plan for Gaza in accordance with Resolution 2803 adopted by the United Nations Security Council and principles enshrined in the New York Declaration. New Delhi and Paris called for a "two-state solution" through dialogue.

"They (PM Modi and French President Macron) encouraged all parties to implement the resolution in its entirety. Both sides restated their readiness to support efforts towards just and durable peace and stressed the need for rapid, safe, and unimpeded aid delivery throughout the Gaza Strip. Both leaders reiterated the commitment of India and France for a just and lasting solution, based on the implementation of the two-state solution, through dialogue and diplomacy," the statement said.

This comes amid a US-led Board of Peace meeting scheduled on February 19. The Board of Peace, launched by US President Donald Trump in Davos in January, was initially designed to oversee Gaza's post-war transition under a broader peace framework. However, its expanded mandate to promote "global peace" and elements of its charter, including provisions allowing Trump to serve indefinitely as chairman, have raised legal and political concerns in several EU capitals.

Commitment to Indo-Pacific Region

Adding to the international matters, India and France reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region and called for closer collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region, in line with their 'Joint Strategic Vision of India-France Cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region' of 2018 and 'India-France Indo-Pacific Roadmap' of 2023.

They also looked forward to enhanced engagement under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and to strengthening cooperation in the Indian Ocean Rim Association under India's Chairship. They welcomed the latest development of joint initiatives in the region, including recent new solar energy trainings in countries in the Indo-Pacific region through the International Solar Alliance (ISA) with both Indian and French funding, as well as the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructures (CDRI) and the AFD Group to reinforce disaster resilience in third countries.

They appreciated the progress on the Indo-Pacific Triangular Development Cooperation (IPTDC) aimed at supporting climate- and SDG-focused projects from third countries of the Indo-Pacific, with the two sides having jointly identified projects in the fields of digital startups, health, and digital public infrastructure to be implemented together, the joint statement said.

Call for Reformed Multilateralism

New Delhi and Paris' stand on international issues was based on their call for reformed and effective multilateralism to sustain an equitable and peaceful international order, address pressing global challenges, and prepare the world for emerging developments, including in the technological and economic domains. The two leaders stressed, in particular, the urgent need for the reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The joint statement came as a result of the bilateral talks between PM Modi and Macron in Mumbai, during the French President's fourth visit to India. (ANI)