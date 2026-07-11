PM Modi and NZ PM Luxon voiced concern over Middle East tensions, urging restraint. They reaffirmed their commitment to a free Indo-Pacific, international law, and New Zealand's support for India's permanent seat on a reformed UNSC.

Focus on Indo-Pacific and Regional Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Saturday expressed concern over renewed escalation of tensions in the Middle East and called upon all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and ensure protection of civilians. They called for full restoration of freedom of navigation and the global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, while opposing any constraints on shipping. They reiterated the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, and adherence to international law to achieve a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The leaders exchanged views on their respective approaches to the Indo Pacific and reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, where sovereignty and territorial integrity are respected, and the rules-based international order is upheld, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

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They reaffirmed freedom of navigation and overflight, and other lawful uses of the seas, in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Both sides reaffirmed the need to pursue peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, particularly UNCLOS. They emphasised the importance of working together towards security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

The leaders noted the importance of cooperation in ASEAN-led and other regional fora, including the East Asia Summit, the ASEAN Regional Forum and the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus. They reaffirmed the importance of ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, the statement read.

Support for UN Reform and India's UNSC Bid

The Prime Ministers emphasised the importance of an effective multilateral system centred on the United Nations. They stressed the need for bold and effective UN reform and affirmed their support for expansion of the Security Council in both permanent and non-permanent categories to better reflect contemporary geopolitical realities. In this regard, New Zealand reaffirmed its support for India's permanent membership of a reformed and expanded United Nations Security Council, as per the statement.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Both leaders welcomed the increasing momentum of high-level political engagement and agreed to hold regular reciprocal visits and meetings between the respective Prime Ministers and Ministers, including on the sidelines of regional and multilateral events, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

New Dialogue Mechanisms

To provide strategic guidance to the relationship and review progress under the Roadmap to 2030, the Prime Ministers agreed to establish a regular Foreign Ministers' Dialogue and consolidate the practice of annual senior officials' meetings between India's Ministry of External Affairs and New Zealand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Enhancing Parliamentary Exchanges

The Prime Ministers acknowledged the important contribution of parliamentary exchanges to deepening mutual understanding and strengthening the democratic foundations of the India-New Zealand relationship. They encouraged regular engagement between the Parliaments of both countries, including through the recently constituted Parliamentary Friendship Group for New Zealand in the Indian Parliament, and visits by Members of Parliament. (ANI)