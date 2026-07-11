PM Modi and New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon expressed concern over the Ukraine war, advocating for peace through diplomacy. They reaffirmed their commitment to nuclear disarmament and welcomed India's potential entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

Bilateral Cooperation in Sports The leaders also welcomed celebrations to mark 100 Years of Unity Through Sport in 2026. They further welcomed the India-New Zealand Joint Action Plan on Sport, which provides a practical framework to strengthen bilateral sporting ties, including through high performance sport, coaching, sport science, participation, sport business, and exchanges between national sporting organisations. Deepening Cultural and People-to-People Ties The Prime Ministers welcomed the continued deepening of cultural cooperation between India and New Zealand, including through engagement on traditional medicine, the commencement of an Arrangement on Cultural Cooperation, and the Memorandum of Arrangement between the National Maritime Heritage Complex, Lothal, India, and the New Zealand Maritime Museum. They noted that these initiatives provide valuable opportunities to strengthen people-to-people links, promote mutual understanding, and celebrate the rich cultural heritage, contemporary creativity, and longstanding maritime connections between both countries, as per the statement. Acknowledging the Indian Diaspora The Prime Ministers commended the strong connections between the people of India and New Zealand. They recognised that the Indian community in New Zealand is an integral and valued part of New Zealand's diverse society, as well as a living bridge between the two countries. They appreciated the community's significant contribution to New Zealand's economy, society, culture, public and sporting life, as per the statement. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Saturday expressed concern over the ongoing war in Ukraine, which continues to cause immense human suffering and global consequences, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said. They will continue to support efforts towards the achievement of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace through dialogue and diplomacy, based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law. The two sides reaffirmed their strong commitment to global peace and security, universal, non-discriminatory and verifiable nuclear disarmament, and upholding the global non-proliferation architecture.The Prime Ministers again acknowledged the value of India joining the Nuclear Suppliers Group, in the context of predictability for India's clean energy goals and its non-proliferation credentials.The leaders also welcomed celebrations to mark 100 Years of Unity Through Sport in 2026. They further welcomed the India-New Zealand Joint Action Plan on Sport, which provides a practical framework to strengthen bilateral sporting ties, including through high performance sport, coaching, sport science, participation, sport business, and exchanges between national sporting organisations.The Prime Ministers welcomed the continued deepening of cultural cooperation between India and New Zealand, including through engagement on traditional medicine, the commencement of an Arrangement on Cultural Cooperation, and the Memorandum of Arrangement between the National Maritime Heritage Complex, Lothal, India, and the New Zealand Maritime Museum. They noted that these initiatives provide valuable opportunities to strengthen people-to-people links, promote mutual understanding, and celebrate the rich cultural heritage, contemporary creativity, and longstanding maritime connections between both countries, as per the statement.The Prime Ministers commended the strong connections between the people of India and New Zealand. They recognised that the Indian community in New Zealand is an integral and valued part of New Zealand's diverse society, as well as a living bridge between the two countries. They appreciated the community's significant contribution to New Zealand's economy, society, culture, public and sporting life, as per the statement. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source