PM Modi and New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon expressed concern over the Ukraine war, advocating for peace through diplomacy. They reaffirmed their commitment to nuclear disarmament and welcomed India's potential entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group.
Bilateral Cooperation in SportsThe leaders also welcomed celebrations to mark 100 Years of Unity Through Sport in 2026. They further welcomed the India-New Zealand Joint Action Plan on Sport, which provides a practical framework to strengthen bilateral sporting ties, including through high performance sport, coaching, sport science, participation, sport business, and exchanges between national sporting organisations.
Deepening Cultural and People-to-People TiesThe Prime Ministers welcomed the continued deepening of cultural cooperation between India and New Zealand, including through engagement on traditional medicine, the commencement of an Arrangement on Cultural Cooperation, and the Memorandum of Arrangement between the National Maritime Heritage Complex, Lothal, India, and the New Zealand Maritime Museum. They noted that these initiatives provide valuable opportunities to strengthen people-to-people links, promote mutual understanding, and celebrate the rich cultural heritage, contemporary creativity, and longstanding maritime connections between both countries, as per the statement.
Acknowledging the Indian DiasporaThe Prime Ministers commended the strong connections between the people of India and New Zealand. They recognised that the Indian community in New Zealand is an integral and valued part of New Zealand's diverse society, as well as a living bridge between the two countries. They appreciated the community's significant contribution to New Zealand's economy, society, culture, public and sporting life, as per the statement. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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