PM Narendra Modi suggested ways to boost trade with New Zealand during his visit. An FTA aims to double trade, while a new maritime pact, and cooperation in sports and education are also planned to strengthen bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made several suggestions to strengthen trade and economic ties with New Zealand during his interaction with the business community in Auckland, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday, highlighting economic engagement as a key focus of the Prime Minister's visit.

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Addressing a special media briefing on PM Modi's official visit to New Zealand, Secretary (East) in the MEA, Rudrendra Tandon, said trade and economic cooperation featured prominently in the discussions between the two countries. "But of course, it's also going to be intensive discussions on how to take the trade and economic relationship forward. The Prime Minister had an extensive interaction with the business community today, and in fact made several suggestions as to how to take the trade and economic relationship forward," Tandon said.

Defence and Maritime Cooperation

He also announced that India and New Zealand would sign a maritime cooperation arrangement under the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation to boost collaboration in the maritime domain. "Since 2005, when Prime Minister Luxon visited India, and a Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation was signed. In this visit under the umbrella of that MoU, there will be a maritime cooperation arrangement that is being signed, which will provide a kind of framework within which there will be more intensive cooperation in the maritime domain," he said.

Sports as a Pillar of Cooperation

Tandon said sports would emerge as another important pillar of bilateral cooperation, noting that New Zealand's sporting success offers valuable lessons for India as it prepares to host the Commonwealth Games and pursues its Olympic ambitions. "There are also areas like sports, where we intend to move forward. New Zealand is a sporting giant. Your per capita gold medal count is probably the highest compared to your population. India, as you know, is going to host the Commonwealth Games, and we also have aspirations to host the Olympics at some stage. There is much that we have to learn in sports, and that will be a focus in our relationship," he said.

Focus on Education

The MEA official also identified education as a priority area, citing India's higher education reforms and the presence of a significant Indian student community in New Zealand. "There is a significant number of Indian students here. We have undertaken reforms in our legislation. So now foreign campuses are opening up their establishment in India. So this is another area that we will see further intensification going forward," Tandon said.

FTA to Double Bilateral Trade

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (local time) said bilateral trade between India and New Zealand has grown by more than 50 per cent in the last three years and expressed confidence that the recently signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) would provide the foundation to double trade over the next five years.

Addressing the Gala Lunch hosted in his honour by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Auckland, PM Modi also welcomed New Zealand's USD 20 billion investment commitment in India, saying it would create new opportunities for New Zealand companies to become long-term partners in India's growth story. "This year, we signed the Free Trade Agreement in record time. With this achievement, new doors will open for industries in both countries, farmers and youth. With trade, we are preparing the blueprint for trust, technology and talent. In the last 3 years, there has been more than 50 per cent increase in our trade. We are confident that in the next 5 years, FTA will be a strong foundation to double our trade. We also welcome New Zealand's 20 billion dollar investment commitment in India. This will provide opportunities for New Zealand's companies to be long-term partners in India's growth story," PM Modi said. (ANI)