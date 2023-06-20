Missing Titanic submersible: UK billionaire onboard worked with Indian govt to reintroduce Namibian cheetahs

British billionaire Hamish Harding is one of five people on board a missing tourist submersible used to take people to see the wreck of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean.

Hamish Harding, a British businessman who worked with the Indian government to bring eight wild cheetahs back to India from Namibia, is one of five people who vanished while travelling in a tourist submersible to the Titanic wreckage. According to a Tuesday BBC report, wealthy businessman Shahzada Dawood, a British-Pakistani, and his son Suleman were also reportedly on board the Titan submersible. About an hour and a half into the little sub's Sunday dive in the middle of the Atlantic, communication was lost.

Also read: Missing Titanic submersible: Long shot to find these people alive, says former Navy submariner as clock ticks

The submarine owned by OceanGate Expeditions, which offers eight-day trips to see Titanic wreckage for USD 250,000 per person, was lost at sea with staff members on board, according to the company. Stockton Rush, the company's CEO, recently referred to the craft as "rock solid," and he is rumoured to be on board as well.

In a statement, the business added that it is "exploring and mobilising all options to bring the crew back safely."

According to a Facebook post made by Harding prior to the dive, French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet may also be present.

Harding collaborated with the Indian government on a project to reintroduce eight wild cheetahs from Namibia to India in September of last year under the aegis of the Explorers Club. This project involved launching a regular business jet service to the Antarctic. He had secured a specially configured Boeing 747-400 for the assignment. Harding is renowned for his global exploration adventures. The most recent experience was the expedition to the Titanic wreck.

Harding has made several trips to the South Pole, will make his sixth space voyage in 2022 on board Blue Origin, and has broken three world records, including the longest period of time spent at full ocean depth while diving to the Mariana Trench's deepest point. He claimed over the weekend on social media that a ship had sailed from St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, in search of the Titanic wreck. At about 4:00 a.m. local time on Sunday, he and the crew intended to begin diving operations in the submersible down to the wreck.

Also read: Inside the missing Titanic submersible: Cramped capsule, PlayStation controller and more (WATCH)

He wrote on Facebook that he was "proud to finally announce" that he would be aboard the mission to the wreck of the Titanic. Due to the "worst winter in Newfoundland in 40 years," he said, "this mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023".

"A weather window has just opened up and we are going to attempt a dive tomorrow."

Action Aviation said on Sunday that the sub had had a successful launch and Harding was "currently diving". Later, his stepson Brian Szasz said in a now-deleted post on Facebook: He "has gone missing on (the) submarine."

Harding was a "incredible" aviation explorer, according to Patrick Woodhead, the creator of the British tour company White Desert Antarctica, and a strong supporter of finding innovative methods to improve the planet.

He said that Harding had made several trips to Antarctica with them, including one with US astronaut Buzz Aldrin.

A representative for the UK Foreign Office responded to a question about Harding by stating that they were "in contact with the family of a British man following reports of a missing submarine off the coast of North America." The Dawood family in Pakistan issued a statement on Tuesday in which they stated: "Our son Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, had travelled to see the Titanic's wreckage in the Atlantic Ocean.

"As of now, contact has been lost with their submersible craft and there is limited information available," BBC quoted the statement as saying.

Also read: WATCH: The Titanic survey expedition that turned into a nightmare for tourists in Atlantic Ocean

The Surbiton, southwest London-based Dawood family is staying in Canada for one month. According to the Seti Institute's website, Shahzada Dawood, a member of one of the wealthiest families in Pakistan, serves as a trustee for the California-based institution. It states that he is a member of the Founder's Circle of the British Asian Trust and resides in the UK with his wife Christine, his daughters Suleman, and Alina. In addition, he serves as vice chairman of the Dawood Hercules Corporation, a family-owned conglomerate of enterprises that is a member of the Dawood Group.

In their statement, his parents said: "We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety." It went on to say the family was well looked after and were praying for the safe return of their family members.

Sonar buoys, a submarine, and military aircraft have all been utilised in the hunt for the ship thus far.