A couple in the United Kingdom uncovered a secret bricked-up room beneath their century-old home—and discovered a stash of cash hidden inside a rusty tin.

A couple in the United Kingdom uncovered a secret bricked-up room beneath their century-old home—and discovered a stash of cash hidden inside a rusty tin. Luisa, 34, who lives in Sheffield with her husband Dan, made the discovery while renovating their pre-1900s house during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. With extra time on their hands, the couple became curious after spotting a sealed brick wall beneath the steps leading to their cellar.

Dan broke through the wall and entered the hidden chamber, where he first found piles of coal. However, after clearing and bagging it all, he stumbled upon a mysterious paint tin buried underneath.

"He put it to one side for months, and we were nervous about opening it as it smelled like ammonia," Luisa told Newsweek.

Months later, the family finally decided to open the rust-covered tin together, hoping for a memorable adventure. Looking back, Luisa admitted it may not have been "the best idea to open a rusty old mystery tin that smells of ammonia in front of kids."

A video shared on her TikTok account, @scruffyandsorted, captured the dramatic moment. Inside the tin was a paper-wrapped package, which the family carefully opened using tools instead of their hands.

To their complete disbelief, the bundle contained stacks of old banknotes. The hidden cache totaled more than £1,000, made up entirely of £5 notes dating back to the 1970s.

"None of us were expecting money inside. It was such a fantastic memory for the kids, they will remember it forever," Luisa told Newsweek.

After carefully drying the notes, the family even used the unexpected discovery to play a game of Monopoly before depositing the money at the bank.

The timing of the find proved especially meaningful, as Luisa had temporarily lost work during the pandemic.

"It was nice to treat the kids a bit and catch up on any bills," she said. "It took some stress off us for a few weeks."

The family's home is more than 100 years old, reflecting a common feature of Britain's housing landscape. According to Statista, most homes in England were built before 1919, making hidden architectural surprises and long-forgotten discoveries more likely than in countries with newer housing stock, such as the United States.