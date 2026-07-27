India's Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Ukrainian Ambassador after an Indian sailor was killed in a strike on a commercial vessel in the Black Sea. India condemned the attack, while Ukraine's Foreign Minister extended condolences.

India Summons Ukrainian Envoy Over Sailor's Death

Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk was summoned on Monday to the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi after an Indian sailor was killed in a strike on a ship in Black Sea. A deadly attack on July 18, the commercial vessel MV OMORFI in the Black Sea resulted in the death of an Indian seafarer. The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) has identified the deceased sailor as Chief Officer Sagar Gupta.

The Ministry conveyed its serious concern over the incident and condemned such attacks on commercial shipping in the strongest terms, underscoring their adverse impact on the safety of maritime navigation, freedom of navigation, and international commerce. He was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs and seen leaving the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan.

The Ambassador was requested to convey to the Ukrainian authorities India's strong concerns over the targeting of commercial vessels and reiterated that such actions, which endanger the lives of innocent civilian seafarers, are unacceptable and must be avoided.

Ukraine Extends Condolences, Seeks Dialogue

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Embassy of Ukraine in India said that Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha extended condolences to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over the loss of lives of Indian seafarers amid the deteriorating security situation in the Black Sea.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the Embassy said that Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote a letter of condolence to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The Embassy of Ukraine extended its profound sympathy to the families of the Indian seafarers who lost their lives as a result of the deteriorating security situation in the Black Sea.

The statement expressed anticipation for a call to take place between Sybiha and Jaishankar to discuss the security situation in the Black Sea region. "We hope that, following the relevant proposal made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, a conversation between the foreign ministers of our two countries will take place in the near future to discuss in detail the current security situation in the Black Sea region," the statement said.

Further Attacks on Vessels with Indian Nationals

The statement comes amid an evolving situation in the Black Sea as tensions escalate between Russia and Ukraine. On Sunday, a merchant vessel carrying four Indian nationals on board was struck at the port of Odesa and two of them are safe while information is awaited regarding the other two persons, India's Embassy in Ukraine said.

On July 19, four Indian nationals were killed in an attack on the vessel MV Golden Leo during departure from the port of Odesa in Ukraine on Sunday evening, while one is critically injured.

MEA Issues Advisory for Seafarers in Black Sea Region

With the security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remaining highly volatile due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the government has advised Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in the region to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments.

In a detailed advisory for Indian nationals undertaking employment on commercial vessels operating in Black Sea region, the Ministry of External Affairs said it should be ensured that the terms of employment comply with applicable international maritime standards. It said Indian nationals requiring consular assistance are advised to contact the Embassy of India or Consulates in the region. (ANI)