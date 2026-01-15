An ICE officer shot a man in Minneapolis during an arrest, intensifying tensions following the recent fatal shooting of resident Renee Good by another agent. The incident is part of a major federal immigration enforcement operation in Minnesota.

A federal immigration enforcement action in Minneapolis, Minnesota, turned violent on Wednesday evening when a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot a man in the leg during an attempted arrest, according to local authorities and federal officials. The incident, which comes amid intensified scrutiny of ICE operations in the city, reflects growing tensions between federal agencies, protesters and Minnesota residents following the fatal shooting of 37‑year‑old Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent earlier this month.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), federal law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted traffic stop in North Minneapolis on the evening of January 14, 2026, when the situation escalated. The DHS statement alleges that a Venezuelan national, who allegedly entered the U.S. illegally, fled the scene and struck a parked car during the attempted stop, then ran on foot and resisted arrest. Two others reportedly emerged from a nearby apartment and attacked the officer with a shovel and a broom handle, prompting the officer to fire in self‑defense, striking the primary suspect in the leg. All three individuals then retreated and barricaded themselves inside the residence, authorities said.

The shooter was reportedly taken to a local hospital along with the injured suspect, who was reported in stable condition. Local law enforcement confirmed they were cooperating with federal agents as the broader community reeled from the ongoing clash between residents and federal immigration forces.

This violent encounter occurred against the backdrop of widespread unrest in Minnesota following the January 7 killing of Renee Good, a Minneapolis resident who was fatally shot by ICE Agent Jonathan Ross during an operation in St. Louis Park. Good’s death has sparked national outrage, large protests, and a fierce debate about federal immigration enforcement tactics and the use of deadly force. Some federal officials maintained that Good attempted to use her vehicle as a weapon against officers, a claim disputed by video evidence and eyewitnesses. Good’s family, represented by attorneys with experience in civil rights litigation, has called for independent investigations and transparency in the wake of the shooting.

Minnesota state and local leaders have been sharply critical of federal enforcement strategies, with Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis officials denouncing the actions as overly aggressive and harmful to community trust. Walz has urged residents to document ICE activity to establish records for potential accountability and legal action. City leaders and civil rights advocates argue that the presence of hundreds of federal agents — part of what the DHS describes as its largest immigration enforcement operation ever — has heightened fear, undermined civil liberties, and resulted in militarized interactions in urban neighborhoods.

Protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul have been ongoing, with demonstrators objecting not only to federal enforcement tactics but also to the broader surge of immigration agents deployed to the Twin Cities region. Reports indicate that more than 2,000 arrests have been made in recent weeks as part of the enhanced operations. Protesters have clashed with law enforcement, prompting the use of tear gas, pepper balls and flash bombs in some instances. Demonstrators have called for limits on federal authority and greater accountability for how immigration enforcement is carried out in residential and public spaces.

In response, Minnesota’s state government has launched legal action against the Department of Homeland Security, seeking a restraining order to limit what it describes as unconstitutional federal interventions. Attorneys general and local officials argue that the surge of armed federal officers — often masked and operating independently of the city’s police — amounts to an infringement on civil liberties and public safety.

National dialogue around the violence has intensified, with civil rights organizations and legal experts questioning the adequacy of training, oversight and use‑of‑force policies for federal immigration agents. Critics point to multiple incidents of aggressive physical contact between officers and civilians, highlighting concerns about excessive force and accountability.

As investigations continue into both the deadly shooting of Renee Good and the subsequent altercation that led to another individual being shot in Minneapolis, tensions remain high. Local communities, civil rights advocates and political leaders are calling for de‑escalation, transparency and substantive reforms to federal immigration enforcement practices — a debate that is now at the forefront of national attention amid broader discussions about immigration policy and police powers in the United States.