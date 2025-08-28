Robin Westman, 23, opened fire at a Minneapolis Catholic church, killing 2 children and injuring 17. Weapons carried hate-filled messages like 'NUKE INDIA' and 'Kill Donald Trump'. FBI is investigating the attack as domestic terrorism and hate crime.

Minneapolis, USA: A horrifying shooting took place on Wednesday morning at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, where children had gathered for an annual school Mass. The attacker, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, opened fire through the church windows, killing two children and injuring 17 others. Police confirmed that Robin Westman, believed to be a former student of the school, carried out the attack around 8:30 am. Robin Westman was found carrying weapons, one of which had “NUKE INDIA” scribbled on it, according to American far-right activist Laura Loomer, who shared photos of the weapons online. Westman later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Disturbing Messages On Weapons

Pictures shared online by far-right activist Laura Loomer revealed shocking phrases written on Westman's guns and magazines, including:

“NUKE INDIA”

“Kill Donald Trump”

“Israel Must Fall”

“Mashallah”

“6 Million Wasn’t Enough” (referring to Holocaust denial)

“Like a Phoenix We Rise From the Ash”

“Born to Shit, Forced to Wipe”

“Suck On This!”

Loomer claimed Westman may have been influenced by anti-India and anti-Jewish Islamic propaganda. She also linked the attack to extremist ideologies, though police have not verified these claims.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the incident is being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics.

Shooter's Social Media And Diary Entries

Authorities said Westman’s social media contained disturbing videos, including:

Diary entries describing killing children

Drawings of the church sanctuary

Footage of weapons, bullets, and explosive devices

Identity And Background

According to online reports, Westman was previously known as Robert Westman before changing the name to Robin Westman in 2020. Internet personality Nick Sortor highlighted court records showing Westman identified as transgender since being a minor. He argued that issues of trans violence must be addressed.

Another social media user, Collin Rugg, noted that one magazine carried the message “Where is your God?”, saying it showed Westman’s hatred towards Christians. The tragedy has left the local community devastated. Annunciation Catholic Church’s annual school Mass, meant to mark the new academic year, turned into a scene of horror.