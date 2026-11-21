A minibus caught fire after colliding with a moving train at an unguarded railway crossing in North Sumatra, Indonesia. At least one person was killed and several others injured, while the locomotive also caught fire.

A major accident took place in Simalungun Regency, North Sumatra, Indonesia, after a minibus collided with a moving train at an unguarded railway crossing. The impact triggered a massive fire, with flames quickly engulfing the minibus. The collision also caused the locomotive to catch fire, turning the incident into a devastating accident.

One Killed, Several Injured In Collision

At least one person was killed in the accident, while several others sustained injuries. The collision caused significant damage to the vehicles involved, and the fire added to the severity of the incident. Emergency response efforts were required as the flames spread following the impact. Further details about the victims and the extent of their injuries are awaited.

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Unguarded Railway Crossing Raises Safety Concerns

The accident has once again highlighted the dangers associated with unguarded railway crossings, where vehicles and trains can cross paths without adequate safety barriers. The circumstances leading to the collision remain unclear. Authorities are expected to examine how the minibus entered the crossing while the train was approaching. The incident has raised fresh concerns about railway crossing safety and the need for stronger precautions to prevent such tragedies.