Microsoft and OpenAI have overhauled their partnership, ending exclusivity and allowing the AI firm to offer its products on multiple cloud platforms. Microsoft remains the primary cloud partner but loses exclusive rights to sell OpenAI's models.

Microsoft and OpenAI have announced a sweeping overhaul of their partnership, easing exclusivity clauses and allowing the ChatGPT maker to expand its presence across rival cloud platforms.

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In a blog post, Microsoft said the revised deal is designed to bring "flexibility, certainty and a focus on delivering the benefits of AI broadly," adding that the updated terms would strengthen their joint ability to build and operate AI platforms while allowing both firms to pursue new opportunities.

Details of the New Agreement

Under the new agreement, Microsoft will remain OpenAI's primary cloud partner, with OpenAI products continuing to launch first on Microsoft Azure unless the company chooses not to support specific capabilities. At the same time, OpenAI will now be able to offer its products across multiple cloud providers, marking a significant shift from earlier exclusivity.

Financial and Licensing Terms

Microsoft will retain access to OpenAI's intellectual property for models and products through 2032, though the license will now be non-exclusive. The agreement also removes Microsoft's obligation to share revenue with OpenAI, while OpenAI will continue making revenue share payments to Microsoft through 2030 at the same percentage, subject to a total cap. The company further said it would continue to participate directly in OpenAI's growth as a major shareholder.

Ongoing Collaboration Efforts

Despite the structural changes, Microsoft noted that collaboration between the two firms would remain extensive, including efforts to scale data centre capacity, develop next-generation silicon, and enhance cybersecurity using AI.

Expanded Opportunities and Azure Commitment

Separately, the renegotiated pact removes Microsoft's exclusive rights to sell OpenAI's models, allowing the AI firm to enter agreements with other cloud providers.

Microsoft's investment in OpenAI since 2019 has supported the growth of its Azure cloud business. The updated terms also ensure that OpenAI's commitment to utilise Azure services remains in place, while giving the company greater flexibility to expand its enterprise offerings. (ANI)