Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Sunday congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her victory in the elections for the renewal of Japan's House of Representatives.

Italy Pledges Continued Partnership

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in a post on X, congratulated Takaichi on the "significant success achieved in the elections for the renewal of the House of Representatives of Japan." Highlighting the close relationship between the two countries, Meloni said, "Our Nations are united by a deep friendship and a strategic partnership that continues to grow stronger thanks to the relationship of sincere trust and constructive collaboration that we have been able to build over these years between our Governments."

Recalling her January visit to Japan, Meloni said, "I always carry in my eyes and in my heart the extraordinary welcome I received during my visit in January, which further strengthened the bond between our Nations." She added that Italy would "continue with conviction to walk alongside Japan to jointly address global challenges, promote growth, security and stability," and extended her best wishes " for good work to my dear friend Sanae and to the new Japanese Parliament."

Canada Looks to Elevate Ties

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also congratulated Takaichi in a post on X, saying, " Congratulations @takaichi_sanae on your decisive victory in Japan's general election." He added, "I'm looking forward to working with you to further elevate the strong partnership between Canada and Japan, to create more opportunities for both our peoples."

Takaichi Secures Decisive Mandate in Landslide Victory

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) won a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives in Sunday's general election, handing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi a decisive mandate to advance her conservative policy agenda, Kyodo News reported.

Crossing the two-thirds threshold of 310 seats in the 465-member lower house allows the LDP to pursue constitutional revision and pass legislation even if it is rejected by the upper House of Councillors, where the ruling coalition remains in a minority.

The LDP is the first party in postwar Japan to achieve such a margin, according to Kyodo News. The landslide result marks a sharp increase from the party's pre-election strength of 198 seats and was widely attributed to Takaichi's personal popularity. The LDP and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), will together command a dominant presence in the chamber, reinforcing Takaichi's position after she took office in October. (ANI)