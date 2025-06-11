East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem confirmed there is strong evidence linking Sonam Raghuvanshi to her husband Raja’s murder during their Meghalaya honeymoon. However, final confirmation will come after full interrogation of all accused.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem, on Wednesday revealed that there is adequate evidence pointing to the involvement of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder case of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, emphasising that a conclusive confirmation would only emerge after thorough interrogation of those who were involved.

Raja Raghuvanshi murder probe

The SP's statements come as the police continue their probe into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, whose body was discovered in a gorge near Sohra, close to Cherrapunji in Meghalaya, on June 2.

Raja was on his honeymoon with his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, to the northeastern state in May. Both had been reported missing earlier during the trip.

Following the discovery of Raja's body, Sonam was located near a roadside dhaba on the Varanasi-Ghazipur highway. She, along with four others--Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha, and Anand--has been accused in connection with the alleged murder.

"Investigation is going on; we have to confirm a lot of things. There is evidence against her (Sonam Raghuvanshi) of her involvement in the murder. But things will be clearer after the interrogation. We have to tie up a lot of loose ends... Our evidence has proven that she was very much involved, but after the interrogation, we can only confirm," SP Syiem stated.

Cops on speculation in Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

Syiem has urged the public to avoid speculation as the police continue their investigation in the honeymoon murder case.

"We've just brought the accused here. Now, we need to get to interrogating them... We need to produce them to the court... Thorough interrogation will start... We have adequate evidence against all the accused... Now after interrogation, further evidence will come up... We ask everyone to refrain from making speculative remarks. Get the facts from us... We have adequate evidence of her involvement, but the whole picture will come out after a few days," East Khasi Hills SP added.

Additional SP East Khasi Hills, Ashish, provided insights into the procedural aspects, stating that the medical examination of the other four accused involved has been completed, and they will be produced before the court today.



He has also urged the public to avoid speculation as they work to piece together the evidence.

"Medical examination of the other four accused has been done... They will be produced before the court in some time," the Additional SP said.

"The paperwork is being done to forward the suspects to the court. So we didn't get time to interrogate them. We will investigate according to the order of the court... According to the evidence we arrested them, there is a strong possibility that she (Sonam Raghuvanshi) is involved. But it is tough to confirm that yet because the investigation is pending... We are at the initial stages of the investigation... As soon as we come to know new information, we will share it... Whatever information (is in the public domain) right now is not concrete... And we urge everyone to confirm the facts with us before making any speculations," he added.

Sonam Raghuvanshi, along with four other accused involved in the murder case, is currently under investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Meghalaya Police and is kept at the Shillong Sadar Police Station.

