Meet Manoel Angelim Dino, Maria de Sousa- Brazilian couple married for record 84 years with over 100 grandkids

Manoel Angelim Dino and Maria de Sousa Dino, a Brazilian couple, have been married for 84 years, setting a Guinness World Record. Their enduring love story spans generations with 13 children, 55 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Their journey began in 1936 when a young Manoel Angelim Dino (born 1919) and Maria Almeida de Souza (born 1923) first crossed paths while working in agriculture. At the time, Manoel had traveled to the Almeida region in the Boa Viagem district to collect a shipment of rapaduras, a beloved Brazilian sugarcane candy. It was during this trip that he encountered Maria for the first time.

However, in 1940, their paths crossed once more, and this time, Manoel saw Maria in a different light. Struck by an overwhelming sense of love at second sight, he knew she was the one. He wasted no time in expressing his feelings and asking Maria out. She said yes.

Though their love was undeniable, they encountered minor resistance from family members. Yet, their determination prevailed, and in 1940, they officially tied the knot. Through hardships and triumphs, they stood by each other’s side, earning their livelihood by rolling tobacco. Life threw challenges their way, but they faced them hand in hand, never letting adversity shake their bond.

Today, at 105 years old, Manoel enjoys his days in quiet reflection, while Maria, also over a century old, remains his devoted companion. Their routine is simple but deeply meaningful. Every evening at 6 p.m., they come together in the living room to listen to the rosary prayer on the radio, followed by a televised mass.

When asked about the secret behind their extraordinary and enduring marriage, Maria and her family has a simple answer - love.

While Manoel and Maria currently hold the Guinness World Record for the longest living marriage, the longest recorded marriage in history was that of David Jacob Hiller (born 1789) and Sarah Davy Hiller (born 1792), who remained married for an astounding 88 years and 349 days until Sarah’s passing in 1898.

