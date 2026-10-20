At age 60, Toru Utsumi is a Japanese management consultant known as the Dancing Salaryman. He has gained over one million social media followers by performing energetic dances in public spaces while wearing formal business attire.

A 60-year-old Japanese management consultant is winning hearts across social media with his energetic dance moves, proving that age and a demanding professional life need not stand in the way of pursuing a passion. Toru Utsumi, popularly known as Japan’s “Dancing Salaryman”, has built a following of more than a million fans on TikTok and Instagram through videos of himself dancing freely in public spaces.

Utsumi’s performances stand out because he often dances in formal shirts, trousers, suits and ties. His videos feature a variety of locations, including train stations, rooftops, parks, beaches and hotel rooms. In one particularly striking clip, he continued dancing in a drenched suit and red tie at Shinjuku Chuo Park in Tokyo as a typhoon approached, recreating moves inspired by the film Singin’ in the Rain.

Watch the viral video here:

His love for dance began in childhood, when he imitated ballet dancers he watched at a hall connected to his family’s church. During his teenage years, he danced the twist on Tokyo’s streets and played guitar in a heavy metal band. He later developed an interest in reggae while visiting discos and clubs during Japan’s economic boom in the late 1980s.

Although Utsumi built a career in the corporate world, workplace stress eventually prompted him to leave sales and become an independent management consultant. At 52, in 2018, he decided to pursue dance more seriously by enrolling in classes. He began posting videos online in 2023, using the regular uploads as motivation to improve his skills.

Explaining the joy he finds in dancing, Utsumi said, “The more I move, the more my spirit rises, and I start feeling good.” His spontaneous style has attracted international attention, even though some people in Japan have criticised his unconventional public performances.

For Utsumi, dancing is an expression of freedom and happiness. His journey is inspiring fans to embrace their interests regardless of age, social expectations or professional responsibilities.