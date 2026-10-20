US Ambassador Sergio Gor welcomed US State Secretary Marco Rubio to Mumbai. Rubio is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to advance US-India ties, with a trade agreement reportedly nearing finalisation.

US State Secretary Marco Rubio Arrives in Mumbai

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Tuesday arrived in Mumbai alongwith US State Secretary Marco Rubio and said that he looked forward to a "productive visit" in India to advance US-India ties.

In a post on X, Gor said, "Great to be back in Mumbai, this time with my friend @SecRubio. Looking forward to a productive visit and to advancing U.S.-India ties." Great to be back in Mumbai, this time with my friend @SecRubio. Looking forward to a productive visit and to advancing U.S.-India ties. 🇺🇸🇮🇳 https://t.co/ej0omi9jGM — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) October 20, 2026

In another post on X, the US envoy to India welcomed the arrival of US State Secretary Marco Rubio, who arrived in the city alongwith his wife, Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio. Welcome back to India! https://t.co/B9xH1XB93E — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) October 20, 2026

He said, "Welcome back to India!"

Jaishankar Meets US Congressional Delegation

Rubio is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Ahead of his visit, Jaishankar met the US Congressional delegation in Mumbai, discussing trade, energy, security and technology ahead of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s official visit to India for talks on strengthening bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Pleased to meet US Congressional Delegation comprising @RepJasonSmith, @DavidSchweikert, @RepStefanik, @RepOgles and @RepFriedmanCA in Mumbai today. Appreciate their positive sentiments and interest in taking forward India-US ties.”

“Specifically discussed trade, energy, security and technology aspects of our relationship. Also spoke about ease of doing business in India, and deepening of our Indo-Pacific cooperation,” he added.

Rubio's Official Engagements

The meeting comes ahead of Rubio’s arrival in Mumbai on Tuesday for an official visit, during which he is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Jaishankar and travel to Jamnagar in Gujarat, an important energy hub.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Rubio will pay tribute to victims of terrorism during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Taj Memorial inside the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel at 3:40 pm, followed by bilateral talks with Jaishankar at the same venue.

Rubio is also scheduled to attend the “Freedom 250 Reception” at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, he will travel to Jamnagar.

India-US Trade Deal

The visit comes amid indications that the long-awaited India-US trade agreement could be nearing finalisation. Speaking to reporters in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Monday, Rubio said Washington was working to agree.

“We're trying to finalise a trade deal with India right now. We're very close to doing that,” Rubio said.

He also highlighted the need to consider India's energy requirements while assessing potential sanctions and tariffs related to Russian oil imports, describing India as an important ally and partner of the United States.

Rubio said Washington needed time to assess the economic implications of the proposed measures, including their potential impact on global energy supplies and prices. (ANI)

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