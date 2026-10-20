EAM S Jaishankar, during his meeting with UAE's Sheikh Abdullah in Mumbai, said the India-UAE strategic partnership is thriving. He highlighted that bilateral trade has crossed USD 100 billion since the signing of the CEPA, reflecting strong ties.

A Strategic Partnership Realised

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said India-UAE relations were “living up to their promise” of a comprehensive strategic partnership, highlighting growing economic cooperation and bilateral trade crossing USD 100 billion since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Speaking during his meeting with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Mumbai, Jaishankar said the partnership had continued to achieve new milestones despite global economic challenges and regional uncertainties.

“After more than a decade of sustained engagement, the India-UAE relationship is today really living up to its promise as a comprehensive strategic partnership. This year has been marked by an exceptional intensity of leadership-level engagement,” Jaishankar said in his opening remarks. Highlighting the economic dimension of the relationship, the External Affairs Minister said bilateral trade had crossed the USD 100 billion mark following the signing of CEPA, while two-way investments continued to grow. “Despite global headwinds and regional challenges, our economic partnership continues to set new benchmarks. Bilateral trade has crossed a 100 Billion US dollars mark since the signing of the CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) and two-way investments continue to grow, reflecting the confidence of our businesses in each other's economies,” he said.

Expanding Areas of Cooperation

Jaishankar further noted that cooperation in defence, energy and technology was acquiring a strategic character, while people-to-people connections continued to strengthen ties between the two countries. “Our people-to-people ties continue to enrich the lives of our communities. Our cultural partnership is also gaining strong momentum,” he added.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

Sheikh Abdullah arrived in Mumbai on Monday for an official visit to India and was received by Maharashtra Minister for Skill Development Mangalprabhat Lodha. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the high-level visit reflected the close and regular engagement between India and the UAE and would further strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership. Jaishankar also welcomed the UAE Deputy Prime Minister ahead of their talks, expressing optimism about the discussions.

The meeting follows Jaishankar's official visit to the UAE from October 14 to 16, during which he held discussions with Emirati leaders on bilateral relations and regional developments, including the situation in the Gulf. During the visit, Jaishankar also participated in the Raisina Middle East Dialogue in Abu Dhabi, where discussions focused on regional connectivity, geopolitical challenges and the need for resilient international partnerships. (ANI)