Meet Akash Bobba, 22-year-old Indian-origin engineer among youngsters hired by Musk's DOGE department

Elon Musk's DOGE initiative hires 6 young engineers, including Akash Bobba, to modernize government systems, sparking controversy over limited experience and security risks.

Meet Akash Bobba, 22-year-old Indian-origin engineer amoung youngsters hired by Musk's DOGE department dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 4, 2025, 7:09 PM IST

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has sparked controversy with its recent hiring of six young engineers, including 22-year-old Akash Bobba, to modernize government systems. Despite concerns about their limited government experience and potential security risks, the new recruits have been granted top-tier access to federal IT systems.

Bobba, an Indian-origin engineer and graduate of UC Berkeley's elite Management, Entrepreneurship, and Technology (MET) program, has already made a name for himself in Silicon Valley. With internships at Meta, Palantir, and Bridgewater Associates under his belt, Bobba has demonstrated exceptional problem-solving skills.

One notable example of his expertise was when he rewrote an entire project overnight after a teammate accidentally deleted it just before a deadline. His former classmate, Charis Zhang, recalled the incident on social media, praising Bobba's calm and impressive response. "I trust him with everything I own," Zhang wrote.

However, the hiring strategy has raised eyebrows, with critics arguing that individuals with limited government experience should not have access to sensitive government systems. The move has also sparked questions about Musk's DOGE initiative.

Reports suggest that at least four of the new DOGE hires, including Bobba, now have top-tier access to federal IT systems. The other members of the DOGE team include recent graduates, college students, and former SpaceX interns, all of whom have been granted official government emails and top-level security clearances.

As the debate surrounding Musk's hiring strategy continues, one thing is clear: the new recruits, including Akash Bobba, will play a significant role in shaping the future of government efficiency.

