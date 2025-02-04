Trump set to withdraw US from UN Human Rights Council, cut funding for relief agency: Report

US President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order withdrawing the US from the UN Human Rights Council and cutting funding to UNRWA.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 4, 2025, 1:25 PM IST

Washington DC [US], February 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is anticipated to sign an executive order on Tuesday, formally withdrawing the United States from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and prohibiting future funding for the UN relief agency UNRWA, Politico reported, citing an official document.
 


 The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is a relief and human development agency.
 


 A White House official had also confirmed on Monday that the signing of the executive order had been postponed to Tuesday.
 


 The White House, in a fact sheet provided to Politico, criticised the UNHRC for "failing to meet its purpose and continuing to be used as a protective body for countries committing horrific human rights violations."
 


 The document obtained by Politico said, "The UNHRC has demonstrated consistent bias against Israel, focusing on it unfairly and disproportionately in council proceedings. In 2018, the year President Trump withdrew from the UNHRC in his first administration, the organisation passed more resolutions condemning Israel than Syria, Iran, and North Korea combined."
 


 The Human Rights Council is an intergovernmental body within the United Nations system responsible for strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights around the globe and for addressing situations of human rights violations and making recommendations on them.
 


 Notably, earlier in October 2024, the Israeli parliament, known as the Knesset, passed two laws that called for ending UNRWA's operations in its territory and prohibiting Israeli authorities from having any contact with the agency.
 


 Israel ordered UNRWA to vacate all premises in occupied East Jerusalem and cease operations in them by January 30 this year.
 


 However, UNRWA upheld its commitment to support millions across the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) as Israel's order for it to cease operations went into effect.

 In a post on X on January 30, UNRWA said, "UNRWA continues to deliver assistance and services to the communities we serve. Our clinics across the occupied West Bank including East Jerusalem are open while the humanitarian operation in Gaza continues." (ANI)
 

                    

