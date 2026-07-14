The MEA's FactCheck unit warned the public about an impersonating X account, @MEABharat, stating it has no connection to the Ministry. It urged people to exercise caution, highlighting that the account misleads the public and undermines its interest.

MEA Warns Against Impersonating X Account

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday issued a fact-check regarding an X account @MEABharat stating that it has absolutely no linkage to the Ministry and urged people to exercise due caution. In a post on X, the MEA FactCheck stated that the handle is impersonating the Ministry and misleading people.

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"We have come across an account on X, @MEABharat. This account has absolutely no linkage to the Ministry. As such, it is impersonating the Ministry and misleading the public and undermining public interest. All are advised to exercise due caution," the MEA FactCheck said. We have come across an account on X, @MEABharat. This account has absolutely no linkage to the Ministry. As such, it is impersonating the Ministry and misleading the public and undermining public interest. All are advised to exercise due caution. pic.twitter.com/isXimMJs5a — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) July 13, 2026

Warning Against Fake 'Advisors'

Earlier this month, the MEA FactCheck had stated that certain individuals, who had no connection with the Ministry, were on social media platforms making posts suggesting that they are advising MEA on policy-related matters, including trade.

"It has come to the notice of the Ministry that certain individuals on social media platforms are making posts suggesting that they are advising MEA on policy-related matters including on trade, migration and other issues. Further, these handles are also offering paid advice/sessions on how to work with MEA. These individuals have no connection to the Ministry and the Ministry urges all to be careful against such fraudulent posts on social media platforms," the MEA FactCheck said on X. (ANI)