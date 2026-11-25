India is hosting the 25th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting in New Delhi on November 27. The summit will bring together member nations to discuss regional cooperation, maritime stability, and future policy directions for the Indo-Pacific.

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said that several issues concerning the Indian Ocean Region will be discussed at the 25th Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting, which India is hosting in the national capital on Friday, November 27, with participation from Foreign Ministers and Ministers of State representing member countries. Speaking at a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said several countries were participating in the meeting, with delegations arriving at different levels of representation, while officials' meetings were also being held ahead of the ministerial conference.

"This particular event is to happen in India, and the ministerial IORA conference will happen tomorrow. Today we have other meetings of the officials. There are several countries that are participating, some at the level of Foreign Minister, others at the level of MOS. We have several delegations coming. In IORA, we discuss several issues regarding the Indian Ocean Region," Jaiswal said.

India is hosting the 25th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting on Friday, preceded by the 29th Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) Meeting from November 25 to 26 in New Delhi. According to an MEA statement, the high-level gathering will bring together Ministers and Senior Officials from across IORA's 23 Member States and 12 Dialogue Partners at a critical juncture for the Indo-Pacific region. The meetings are expected to deliberate on the future policy direction of the association, with an emphasis on reviewing regional cooperation frameworks and identifying new areas of collaboration.

India's IORA chairship for 2025-2027 is guided by the theme "Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region". The MEA said the New Delhi meeting would "underscore the vital importance of the Indian Ocean Region as a region of peace, stability, predictability and sustainable development". The meeting will also reaffirm India's commitment to the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region), aimed at driving collective action for an open, inclusive and rules-based maritime order. The Council of Ministers is IORA's highest decision-making body and provides overall policy and strategic direction to the association, while the Committee of Senior Officials reviews the implementation of decisions taken by the Council, considers recommendations from IORA's institutional mechanisms and coordinates its work programmes. (ANI)