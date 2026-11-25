External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a phone conversation to discuss bilateral matters, regional issues, and ongoing global conflicts, continuing a series of recent engagements between the nations.

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov exchanged views on bilateral matters, alongside multilateral and regional issues and ongoing conflicts, during their recent telephone conversation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. Speaking at the weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that New Delhi had several engagements with the Russian side over the past few weeks. "Our Foreign Minister had a conversation with the Foreign Minister of Russia. We have had engagements with the Russian side -- several such engagements in the last few weeks or so. And these are occasions when leaders from both sides, the External Affairs Minister from our side and the Foreign Minister of Russia from their side, exchange views on bilateral issues as well as several issues that today form part of the global landscape: multilateral issues, regional issues, conflicts that are going on. So these were some of the issues that were discussed during the phone call," Jaiswal said.

On Monday, EAM Jaishankar and Lavrov held a telephone conversation covering items on the bilateral agenda. "Appreciate the telephonic discussion this evening with FM Lavrov of Russia on recent developments," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X following the phone call. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the heads of the foreign affairs agencies discussed several issues on the bilateral agenda and exchanged views on current international issues. The two ministers had also connected over the phone earlier this month, on November 9, with deliberations centring on the Ukraine conflict and ongoing diplomatic initiatives. "Spoke this evening with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia. Our conversation focused on the Ukraine conflict and ongoing diplomatic initiatives," EAM Jaishankar had posted on X. (ANI)