An MEA official confirms wide-scale efforts to ensure the safety of the Indian community in West Asia and the Gulf. Over 9.27 lakh people have returned, with special control rooms and missions operating round-the-clock to assist citizens.

As the security situation evolves in West Asia and the Gulf region, a senior External Affairs Ministry official said on Monday that wide-scale efforts are underway to ensure the safety and movement of the Indian community in the region, with over 9 lakh people having been brought back to the country.

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The details were provided by Aseem R. Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during an inter-ministerial briefing here in the national capital on Monday. Mahajan informed that the dedicated special control room in the Ministry remains operational and is working in coordination with the Indian missions. "Our missions and posts are operating round-the-clock helplines and pro-actively assisting our citizens. They remain in close contact with the local governments."

Flight Operations and Updates

He also shared flight updates and said that since February 28, around 9 lakh 27 thousand people have returned to India. "Around 100 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to India today. Flights are operating from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to different destinations in India. With the Qatar airspace partially open, Qatar Airways is expected to operate around eight to 10 flights to India today", the Joint Secretary said.

He added, '"Bahrain's airspace is open. Gulf Air has announced that it plans to commence limited flight operations from Bahrain to India. Gulf Air is currently operating non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia to various destinations across India. We continue to facilitate the travel of Indian nationals from Bahrain, through Saudi Arabia, to India. "

Evacuation Assistance from Iran

The MEA also continues evacuation assistance from conflict-affected parts of West Asia. He said, " Our Embassy in Tehran has so far, facilitated the movement of 2230 nationals from Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India. This includes 987 Indian students and 657 Indian fishermen."

Regional Airspace and Travel Updates

Israel and Iraq

He further said that in Israeli airspace remains partially open while Iraqi airspace is open. He added, "Israeli airspace is partially open, with restricted flight operations. We continue to facilitate the travel of Indian nationals from Israel, through Jordan and Egypt to India. Iraq airspace is open. Iraqi Airways has started flights to India yesterday." He added, "We continue to facilitate the travel of Indian nationals from Iraq--via Jordan and Saudi Arabia--back to India."

Kuwait

However, Kuwaiti airspace remains closed, and airlines including Jazeera Airways and Kuwait Airways are operating non-scheduled services via Dammam in Saudi Arabia. He said, "Kuwaiti air-space remains closed. Jazeera Airways of Kuwait and Kuwait Airways continue to operate non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam Airport of Saudi Arabia to various destinations in India. Due to the airspace closure, we continue to facilitate the travel of Indian nationals from Kuwait, through Saudi Arabia, to India."

Ongoing Monitoring and Community Support

Mahajan underlined that the government continues to monitor the developments in West Asia and the Gulf region and that efforts remain focused on ensuring the safety, security and well-being of the Indian community in the region.

He informed that active engagement continues with the Indian community, which includes various organisations, professional bodies, Indian companies and other stakeholders in the region. "Our missions are extending all assistance to the Indian crew members on vessels in the region- including coordination with the local authorities and agencies, extending consular assistance and facilitating requests for return to India."

Background: Regional Tensions

His remarks come amid the backdrop of the latest developments in West Asia and the Gulf region. Since the deadlock in the US-Iran peace talks, US military said it would begin a blockade of all Iranian ports Monday onwards after Trump announced the naval blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global crude supply normally passes. (ANI)