EAM S Jaishankar greeted Italy on its National Day, expressing confidence in the Special Strategic Partnership. The message comes after PM Modi's visit which yielded key pacts on culture, defence, and mobility for Indian nurses to Italy.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday extended greetings to Italy on the occassion of its National Day, expressing confidence in the continued growth of bilateral ties between the two countries. In a post on X, Jaishankar conveyed his wishes to Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, the Italian government and its people.

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The post said, "Warm greetings to DPM & FM Antonio Tajani, the Government and people of Italy on their National Day. Confident that our Special Strategic Partnership will continue to grow from strength to strength."

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Earlier on May 20, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Italy led to major initiatives aimed at strengthening cultural, educational, defence and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Addressing a special media briefing on the Prime Minister's visit to Italy, George said PM Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced that 2027 would be celebrated as the Year of Culture between India and Italy.

Cultural and Tourism Initiatives

"To further strengthen cultural relations and promote two-way tourism, both leaders announced the celebration of 2027 as the Year of Culture between India and Italy," George said.

Maritime Heritage and UNESCO Sites

He also said that an MoU for Italy's cooperation in the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in Gujarat had been signed, while both countries were working on a twinning programme between UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India and Italy.

Healthcare and Education Cooperation

George further said that a Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on facilitating the mobility of nurses from India to Italy was among the major outcomes of the visit.

"The JDI on facilitation of mobility of nurses from India to Italy was among the key outcomes of the visit, which will facilitate smoother movement of Indian healthcare professionals to Italy," he said.

He added that an Indo-Italian roadmap on higher education and research, along with agreements on science and technology cooperation, had also been signed.

PM Modi Honoured at FAO

Speaking about PM Modi's visit to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), George said the Prime Minister was conferred with the Agricola Award by the FAO Director-General in recognition of his contribution towards food security, sustainable agriculture and rural development.

"The Prime Minister dedicated the award to our farmers, agricultural scientists of India, and those associated with farming, agriculture and fisheries," he said. (ANI)