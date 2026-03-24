Former Indian diplomat KP Fabian welcomed the US decision to halt hostilities with Iran, praying for President Trump's 'good sense'. Trump claimed progress in talks, suspending strikes to determine if a broader agreement can be reached.

Diplomat Welcomes De-escalation

Former Diplomat, KP Fabian prayed that may good sense prevail for US President Donald Trump. Fabian, while talking to ANI, welcomed the decision by the US on cessation of hostilities, saying that the war would have had ill effects on India. He said, "Let us welcome this development because otherwise, if Trump had insisted on the deadline and if he had sent his military to capture the Strait of Hormuz, the world would have been in a very bad situation, including India...Let us pray for President Trump so that the Almighty gives him good sense. He was going in the wrong direction."

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Trump Hopes for a Deal, Suspends Strikes

US President Donald Trump claimed the US and Iran want to make a deal and have "major points of agreement" as he ordered the military to suspend strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days. Speaking at the Memphis Safe Task Force Roundtable, Trump said, "We are now having really good discussions. They started last night, a little bit the night before that. I think they're very good. They want peace. They've agreed they will not have a nuclear weapon. But we'll see. Hopefully, we can make a deal that's good for all of us, including the Middle Eastern allies that have been very good to us, including Israel, which has been a great partner in this fight. But we'll see what happens. I think there's a very good chance we're going to end up in a deal."

"As I announced earlier, based on preliminary conversations between the United States and Iran over the past two days, I've directed the Department of War to temporarily postpone planned strikes against major energy and electricity targets in Iran...to determine whether a broader agreement can be reached," Trump said on Operation Epic Fury.

Missile Strike Reported in Northern Israel

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it has sent "search and rescue forces to operate at a scene in northern Israel where reports of an impact have been received" after an Iranian missile launch, as per a report by Al Jazeera. Footage released by the Magen David Adom emergency service showed a damaged building with a smashed area on an upper floor and rubble spread across the ground. The medics said a man in his 30s was in mild condition after suffering a shrapnel injury, but there were no other immediate reports of casualties. (ANI)