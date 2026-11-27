Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful seeks deeper cooperation with India to enhance maritime security, specifically to combat illegal fishing and narcotics trafficking within its Exclusive Economic Zone in the Indian Ocean region.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Mauritius is seeking greater assistance from India to monitor its vast Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and strengthen maritime security cooperation, particularly to tackle illegal fishing, narcotics trafficking and piracy in the Indian Ocean, Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful said on Friday.

In an interview with ANI on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers meeting in New Delhi, Ramful said Mauritius was working closely with India on maritime security challenges and that the cooperation was aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s MAHASAGAR vision.

“All the initiatives that have been taken are in line with the vision of Prime Minister Modi on MAHASAGAR. There is a lot of illegal and unreported fishing going on in the Indian Ocean region. Mauritius has a very large Exclusive Economic Zone, and we need help from other countries, friendly countries such as India, to be able to survey and monitor our EEZ. So we are having the help of India on this,” he said.

Highlighting the growing maritime security challenges in the region, the Mauritius Foreign Minister said narcotics and drug trafficking, as well as piracy, were other concerns on which the two countries had been engaging closely.

Asked about the scope for further strengthening India-Mauritius defence and maritime security cooperation, Ramful said the changing global situation made it increasingly important to ensure that the Indian Ocean remained safe for navigation.

“With the changing global situation, the Indian Ocean will be the centre of the world. It is important that we also ensure that this part of the world, the Indian Ocean, is safe for navigation,” he said. He stressed the need to maintain maritime connectivity, freedom of navigation, peace and stability in the region, adding that Mauritius would need to partner with countries in the region, including India, to achieve these objectives.

On India’s role in maintaining security and stability in the Indian Ocean amid growing geopolitical competition, Ramful commended New Delhi for maintaining friendly relations with most countries in the region and playing a leading role in South-South cooperation.

“India has all the logistics, a big naval force to be able to ensure security in the region. In fact, Mauritius and other neighbouring island countries cooperate with India when it comes to maritime security in the Indian Ocean region,” he said.

Ramful’s remarks underline the growing importance of India-Mauritius maritime cooperation, particularly as the Indian Ocean assumes greater strategic significance amid geopolitical competition and emerging maritime security challenges. Mauritius, an island nation in the southwestern Indian Ocean, has a vast maritime jurisdiction, making surveillance, monitoring and protection of its waters important priorities. The two countries have also been expanding cooperation in other areas, including defence, security, port development and renewable energy. India and Mauritius share longstanding strategic ties, with maritime security forming an important pillar of their bilateral partnership. (ANI)