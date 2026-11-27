IORA member states adopted the Delhi Communiqué, pledging to maintain peace and maritime security in the Indian Ocean. Led by EAM S Jaishankar, the meeting focused on regional stability, cooperation, and the upholding of international law.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) member states on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the Indian Ocean as a region of peace, stability and prosperity, while expressing concern over threats to the maritime safety and security of vessels and seafarers amid conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region, as members adopted the Delhi Communiqué at the association's 25th Meeting of the Council of Ministers in the national capital. The member states called for ensuring the safety and security of vessels and seafarers, while underscoring the importance of upholding international law, including the law of the sea, to ensure freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded commerce and the peaceful settlement of disputes. "We reaffirm our commitment to maintaining the Indian Ocean as a region of peace, stability and prosperity, and to upholding applicable international law, including applicable international law of the sea to ensure freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded commerce, peaceful settlement of disputes and other lawful uses of the sea," the communiqué stated. Expressing concern over the security situation in the maritime domain, the member states further said, "We express concern over the undermining of maritime safety and security of vessels and seafarers and call for ensuring their safety and security."

The 25th Meeting of the IORA Council of Ministers was held today under India's chairmanship and was chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation from 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners participated in the meeting, along with representatives of IORA specialised agencies and observers. Addressing the IORA General Debate themed 'A Stronger Regional Voice: Positioning IORA in a Changing Global Order', Jaishankar highlighted the challenges arising from an evolving international landscape, particularly conflicts, geopolitical frictions and disruptions, while emphasising the importance of international cooperation. "We are understandably focused on the volatile aspects of a transforming global order, especially conflicts, frictions and disruptions. It is equally imperative to appreciate the promising aspects: deep interdependence, strong globalisation and the benefits of international cooperation," Jaishankar said.

Highlighting the importance of maritime trade in driving global growth, the External Affairs Minister called on countries to work together to safeguard the Indian Ocean region and stressed that international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), must be upheld. The communiqué also reaffirmed the member states' commitment to the fundamental principles enshrined in the IORA Charter, including sovereign equality, territorial integrity, political independence, non-interference in internal affairs, peaceful coexistence and mutual benefit. "We recognise the continued relevance of the Association’s consensus-based, evolutionary and non-intrusive approach," the communiqué stated. The member states also reiterated their determination to promote regional economic growth, trade and investment facilitation, and the freer movement of goods, services, technology and people. "We reaffirm our determination to advance the objectives of the Charter, including the sustained growth and balanced development of the region, trade and investment facilitation and liberalisation, the promotion of investment, the freer flow of goods, services, technology and people, and closer interaction among governments, business and academia," it said.

The communiqué acknowledged India's vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR) and appreciated its chairmanship under the theme 'Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region'. The member states also reaffirmed the urgency of strengthening the association amid evolving geopolitical developments, challenges facing multilateralism and the growing impact of climate change. During the meeting, ministers exchanged views on regional and global developments, with particular focus on the Indian Ocean Region, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation among member states in areas of mutual interest. They also deliberated on IORA's forthcoming Action Plan for 2028-2032 and explored potential areas of cooperation with dialogue partners.

As part of efforts to strengthen institutional cooperation and regional capacity-building, the Council of Ministers endorsed India's proposals to establish two IORA Centres of Excellence -- the IORA Digital Innovation Hub at the CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography in Goa, focusing on ocean sciences, and the IORA Centre of Excellence in Maritime Law at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat. India also announced a grant of USD 500,000 towards strengthening the association's institutional and financial capacity. The communiqué further welcomed progress in areas including maritime safety and security, disaster risk management, trade and investment facilitation, fisheries management, the Blue Economy, academic and scientific cooperation, digital governance, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, tourism and women's economic empowerment.

The meeting was preceded by the 29th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials, held on November 25-26, which reviewed IORA's institutional, financial and administrative matters. On the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), Gurugram, organised a workshop on Thursday on 'Maritime Information Fusion and Operational Coordination for IORA Member States'. The workshop focused on strengthening maritime domain awareness through information sharing and operational coordination among member states. The ministerial meeting concluded with the adoption of the Delhi Communiqué 2026, reflecting the member states' shared commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and maintaining a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean. India is chairing IORA for the 2025-2027 period, with Mauritius serving as Vice-Chair. The association comprises 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners, including China, Russia, the United States, Japan, the European Union and the United Kingdom.