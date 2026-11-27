The IORA adopted the Delhi Communique, establishing a Maritime Law Centre in Gujarat and a Digital Knowledge Hub in Goa. India announced a $500,000 grant to boost institutional capacity and enhance regional maritime security and cooperation.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) on Friday welcomed India's proposal for the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Maritime Law at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gujarat and designated the CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (NIO), Goa, as an IORA Centre of Excellence-Digital Knowledge Hub, as member states adopted the Delhi Communiqué at the association's 25th Meeting of the Council of Ministers in the national capital. The decisions aim to strengthen regional cooperation by enhancing maritime legal capabilities, improving access to scientific knowledge and promoting technical expertise and training across the Indian Ocean Region.

In the Delhi Communiqué, adopted today, IORA member states welcomed the strengthening of the association's Centres of Excellence framework and acknowledged the designation of the Goa-based CSIR-NIO as a Digital Knowledge Hub. "We acknowledge the designation of the CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, Goa, as an IORA Centre of Excellence - Digital Knowledge Hub, with the aim of strengthening regional cooperation by improving access to scientific knowledge, expertise, training, and technical capabilities relevant to the Indian Ocean Region," the communiqué stated.

The member states also welcomed the establishment of the IORA Centre of Excellence in Maritime Law at Rashtriya Raksha University, Gujarat, which would provide "a sustained institutional platform to strengthen maritime legal capabilities of IORA Member States".

Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence also featured among the key areas of regional cooperation highlighted in the communiqué, alongside maritime safety and security, disaster risk management, trade and investment facilitation, fisheries management, the Blue Economy, academic and scientific cooperation, digital governance, tourism, cultural exchanges and women's economic empowerment. "We reaffirm our commitment to inclusive and mutually beneficial cooperation across the priority areas and cross-cutting issues of IORA and welcome the progress made during the year in Maritime Safety and Security, Disaster Risk Management, Trade and Investment Facilitation, Fisheries Management, the Blue Economy, Academic and Scientific Cooperation, Digital Governance, Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence, Tourism and Cultural Exchanges, and Women's Economic Empowerment," the communiqué stated.

The 25th Meeting of the IORA Council of Ministers was chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, under India's 2025-2027 chairmanship. Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation from 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners participated in the meeting, along with representatives of specialised agencies and observers. During the meeting, ministers exchanged views on regional and global developments, with a particular focus on the Indian Ocean Region. They also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation among member states, deliberated on the forthcoming IORA Action Plan for 2028-2032 and explored potential areas of engagement with dialogue partners.

The communiqué also acknowledged India's vision of Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR) and appreciated its chairmanship under the theme "Innovation, Openness, Resilience & Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region". Reaffirming their commitment to the association's founding principles, the member states said they remained steadfast in their vision of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean. "We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to our vision of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean, and to the fundamental principles enshrined in the IORA Charter, namely sovereign equality, territorial integrity, political independence, non-interference in internal affairs, peaceful co-existence and mutual benefit," the communiqué stated.

The member states also reiterated their determination to promote sustained regional growth, balanced development, trade and investment facilitation, and the freer flow of goods, services, technology and people. In a further step towards strengthening the association's institutional capacity, India announced a grant of USD 500,000 towards IORA's institutional and financial capacity-building.

The communiqué also recognised the importance of IORA's dialogue partners, noting their contribution through technical expertise, capacity-building, financial support and academic and research linkages. "Their technical expertise, capacity-building, financial support and academic and research linkages enrich the work of IORA and add to the collective capacity of Member States to address shared challenges across the Priority Areas and Cross-cutting Issues," it stated.

The meeting was preceded by the 29th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials, held on November 25-26, which reviewed the institutional, financial and administrative matters of the association. India is currently chairing IORA for the 2025-2027 period, with Mauritius serving as Vice-Chair. The association comprises 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners, including China, Russia, the United States, Japan, the European Union and the United Kingdom. The meeting concluded with the adoption of the Delhi Communiqué 2026, reaffirming the member states' commitment to strengthening regional cooperation across the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)