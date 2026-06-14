Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool and First Lady Brinda Gokhool participated in a special yoga session by the Indian High Commission for IDY 2026. The theme was 'Yoga For Healthy Ageing'. MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh also joined a yoga event in Dushanbe.

IDY 2026: Mauritius President Attends Yoga Session

Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool, along with First Lady Brinda Gokhool, participated in a special yoga session organised by the Indian High Commission as part of celebrations marking the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026.

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In a post on X, the High Commission said, "As part of the celebrations marking the 12th International Day of Yoga #IDY 2026, Indian High Commission organised a special yoga session at the State House, on 12 June 2026, in the presence of Dharambeer Gokhool, President of Mauritius, and Brinda Gokhool."

As part of the celebrations marking the 12th International Day of Yoga #IDY 2026, 🇮🇳 High Commission organized a special yoga session at the State House, on 12 June 2026, in the presence of H.E. Mr. Dharambeer Gokhool, President of Mauritius, and Mrs Brinda Gokhool. pic.twitter.com/pubQBlEV7L — India in Mauritius (@HCI_PortLouis) June 13, 2026

In the same thread, the mission said that the Indian High Commissioner Anurag Srivastava highlighted the theme ' Yoga For Healthy Ageing', emphasising yoga's role in "preventive healthcare, holistic well-being, and healthy ageing."

The post said, "In his remarks, HC @AnuragSrivstava highlighted the theme #YogaForHealthyAgeing, emphasising yoga's role in preventive healthcare, holistic well-being, and healthy ageing. He underscored yoga as a living bridge of the shared India-Mauritius heritage and highlighted growing cooperation in healthcare and AYUSH, including the upcoming AYUSH Centre of Excellence in Mauritius."

The High Commision added, "The event also featured a talk on Ayurveda by AYUSH Chair Dr. Pooja Sabharwal and a yoga session conducted by Tanya Gupta, Yoga Teacher at IGCIC[Indira Gandhi Centre for Indian Culture]."

Yoga Celebrations Extend to Tajikistan

Earlier on June 13, External Affairs Minister of State (MoS) Kirti Vardhan Singh participated in a yoga session in Dushanbe. He highlighted yoga's role in promoting holistic health, mental well-being and harmony with nature ahead of the International Day of Yoga.

In a post on X, Singh on Saturday wrote, "Ahead of the International Day Of Yoga 2026, participated in a Yoga session organised by @IndEmbDushanbe and @iccr_tajikistan in Dushanbe. Highlighted yoga's role in promoting holistic health, mental well-being and harmony with nature, reflecting the timeless values that continue to inspire millions across the world."

"The event brought together members of the Indian community, Friends of India and yoga enthusiasts in Tajikistan," the post read.

The International Day of Yoga has been observed annually on June 21 since 2015.

(ANI)