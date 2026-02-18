Mauritius PM Navinchadra Ramgoolam arrived in New Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The MEA hailed the close India-Mauritius partnership and digital cooperation. Leaders from Spain, Finland, and Sweden also attended the global summit.

Mauritius PM Arrives for Global AI Summit

Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchadra Ramgoolam arrived in India on Thursday for the global AI Impact Summit being hosted here in the national capital. He was received by Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sharing the details of his arrival in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) underlined the close partnership between India and Mauritius and said, "Welcome to a close friend and maritime neighbour! Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius @Ramgoolam_Dr was warmly received by Minister of State for Jal Shakti @dr_rajbhushan on his arrival in India for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Digital cooperation remains a key pillar of the - Enhanced Strategic Partnership, anchored in deep-rooted and historic people-to-people ties." Welcome to a close friend and maritime neighbour! Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius @Ramgoolam_Dr was warmly received by Minister of State for Jal Shakti @dr_rajbhushan on his arrival in India for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Digital cooperation remains… pic.twitter.com/5Jn4OsNRyk — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) February 18, 2026

Other World Leaders in Attendance

Earlier today, President of Spain Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon; Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo; Ebba Busch, Sweden's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Business and Industry also arrived for the AI Summit.

About the India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, it started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026.

The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aims to reflect on the transformative potential of, AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and global principle of AI for Humanity.

The Summit will have participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, about 45 Ministers.

The AI summit is part of an evolving international process aimed at strengthening global cooperation on the governance, safety, and societal impact of AI.

Guiding Principles: People, Planet, and Progress

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence.

They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement. (ANI)