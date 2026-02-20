India signed the US-led Pax Silica Declaration on AI and supply chain security at the Global AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. US officials welcomed India, emphasizing a partnership for freedom and winning against surveillance states.

India on Friday signed and joined the Pax Silica Declaration on the sidelines of the Global AI Impact Summit being held here in the national capital. US Ambassador to India Segio Gor; Jacob Helberg, United States Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw were present during the signing of the declaration.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

US Officials Laud Partnership

Gor earlier highlighted India's determination and the expanding scope of cooperation between the two countries. Welcoming India to the Pax Silica initiative he said by signing this partnership the two nations had chosen to win. "We welcome India joining to co found the future tax silicon is about free society, whether free societies will control the commanding heights of the global economy. It's about whether innovation happens in Bangalore and Silicon Valley or in surveillance states they use technology to monitor and control their people. We choose freedom, we choose partnership. We choose strength. And today, with India's entry into Pax silica, we choose to win," Gor said

Jacob Helberg, United States Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment also hailed India joining the Pax Silica Declaration, noting that it underscores the importance of economic security translating into national security and stands in the face of coercion and blackmail undermining prosperity of nations. His remarks come as India formally joins the Pax Silica--the US-led effort on artificial intelligence and supply chain security on the sidelines of the Global AI Impact Summit being held here in the national capital.

Understanding the Pax Silica Declaration

Pax Silica is the US Department of State's flagship effort on AI and supply chain security, advancing new economic security consensus among allies and trusted partners. The Pax Silica Declaration underlines the importance of a reliable supply chain indispensable to mutual economic security and recognises AI as a transformative force for long-term prosperity.

Context of the Summit and Broader Cooperation

The partnership comes shortly after India participated at the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier in February represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academics and civil society representatives to deliberate on responsible AI governance and inclusive technological advancement. (ANI)