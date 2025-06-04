At least one person died and five others were injured on Tuesday night following a shooting in Lawrence Heights, Toronto.

Toronto police and paramedics responded to reports of gunfire just after 8.30 pm (local time) near Flemington and Zachary Roads, in the area of Ranee Avenue and Allen Road.

Police said one man was declared dead at the scene, while the other five were rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.

A command post has been set up in the Ranee Avenue and Flemington Road area as the investigation is underway. Meanwhile, police have not released any information about possible suspects.

Toronto mayor “disturbed” by shooting incident

Toronto mayor Olivia Chow said she is “disturbed” by the incident and confirmed her office is in contact with police. “I want to thank the first responders—Toronto police, fire, and paramedic services—for your work on a very busy and challenging scene,” she said.

Duty senior officer B Sarvanandan will address the media regarding the shooting at 11.30 pm on Wednesday, Toronto police department said in a post on X .