A shooting incident at a campground near Arcadia Lake in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Sunday night, May 3, left at least 10 people wounded, with numbers expected to rise, according to authorities.

A shooting incident at a campground near Arcadia Lake in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Sunday night, May 3, left at least 10 people wounded, with numbers expected to rise, according to authorities. According to KFOR, the calls may have originated from the Caddo Pavilion area. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

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Officers from the Edmond Police Department and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, along with additional law enforcement agencies, responded to the area east of East 15th Street and Air Depot at approximately 9:30 PM.

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Videos shared on social media by witnesses show a heavy police response and scenes of chaos following the reported gunfire.

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