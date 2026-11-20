India rebuked the misuse of the self-determination principle at the UN, clarifying it is for decolonization, not secession. The diplomat emphasized democratic participation over political distortion, countering Pakistan's recent rhetoric.

India Rebukes Misuse of Self-Determination Principle at UN Assembly

New York [US], November 20 (ANI): India has delivered a strong rebuke at the United Nations against the misuse of the principle of self-determination for narrow domestic political gains, asserting unequivocally that the UN Charter principle cannot be distorted to encourage secession or undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of independent nations. Addressing the UN General Assembly’s Third Committee on Thursday during deliberations on a Pakistan-sponsored resolution titled “Universal Realisation of the Right of Peoples to Self-Determination”, Bhavika Mangalanandan, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, dismantled attempts to weaponise the concept on global platforms.

“It is unacceptable that attempts are continuously made at the United Nations and elsewhere to reinvent some of the basic principles of the Charter, such as self-determination, and to apply them selectively for narrow or domestic political ends,” Mangalanandan declared. Setting the record straight on established international law, the Indian diplomat underscored that the concept was specifically framed to end colonial rule rather than break up sovereign countries. She asserted that “the UN has established that the principle of self-determination is a vehicle for decolonisation [and] not a justification for secession or undermining the territorial integrity of any Member State”.

Although Mangalanandan refrained from naming Pakistan directly during her intervention, her pointed remarks were unmistakably aimed at Islamabad, which routinely attempts to hijack UN forums, irrespective of the agenda, by raising the Kashmir issue under the guise of self-determination. Highlighting the strength of India’s democratic framework, Mangalanandan emphasised that once nations achieve independence, the true expression of self-determination lies in regular, free and fair democratic participation. “We would like to reiterate that in states that have now become independent, self-determination is best maintained through the regular exercise of democratic choice,” she stated.

New Delhi has consistently maintained that Pakistan’s repeated calls for a plebiscite hold no ground, pointing out that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have repeatedly and decisively affirmed their future with India by participating actively in democratic elections and choosing their own representatives. The Third Committee, which handles social, humanitarian and cultural affairs, went on to adopt the resolution, co-sponsored by 62 nations, by consensus. Notably, to ensure broad backing, the text avoided referencing any specific country or territory. In a marked departure from Islamabad’s habitual script at the world body, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative Syed Haider Shah also steered clear of mentioning Kashmir during his address.