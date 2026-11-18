Mary Peltola has secured a historic victory in Alaska, defeating Republican incumbent Dan S. Sullivan. This win pushes the Democratic majority in the US Senate to 56-44, marking a significant shift in traditionally Republican territory.

Mary Peltola Wins Alaska Senate Race Giving Democrats 56 Seat Majority

The Democrats have established a 56-44 majority in the US Senate after Mary Peltola flipped another GOP held Senate seat to win from Alaska. Peltola beat two-term Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan. The contest emerged as one of the nation's most closely watched Senate races, with Democrats eyeing a rare opportunity to make inroads in traditionally Republican territory.

Peltola, a former state lawmaker, made history in 2022 when she became the first Alaska Native elected to Congress, winning a special election to succeed the late Republican Rep. Don Young. In a video post after her win was called Peltola said, We did it! From Adak to Metlakatla to Utqiagvik, you have made your voices heard, and it's clear that the status quo in D.C. cannot go on any longer. Alaskans have voted for change, and I'm so honored to be your next U.S. Senator. Together, we're going to put an end to the era of self-serving politicians lining their own pockets at your expense, and together, we're going to put Alaska first. I'll work relentlessly to serve the interests of Alaska, and I'll be guided by your voices every step of the way.

We need to fight corruption and corporate greed, we need to bring prices down, we need to lower fuel costs and build new homes, and we need to ensure that Alaskans are served by your elected senators. I'm so grateful you've put your trust in me, Alaska, and I'm ready to get to work. The future is full of opportunities for us to make Alaska a better place across the state. I'm looking forward to working hand-in-hand with all Alaskans over the next six years. Thank you again. That was awesome, she added.

Senate leader and candidate for majority leader, Chuck Schumer celebrated the win saying, "It's official: 56 Democratic Senate seats! Mary Peltola will be a phenomenal Senator. Her knowledge and love for Alaska are unparalleled, and she ran a pitch-perfect campaign devoted to the issues Alaskans care most about - fish, family, and freedom. All of Alaska should be incredibly proud of the work Senator-Elect Peltola and her team did to make her the first Democratic Senator from Alaska in over a decade. This win is a gift to Alaska, the Senate, and all of America."

"56 seats was an unimaginable result even just a few months ago. Most people didn't think 51 Democratic Senate seats was a possibility at the beginning of this cycle. But I knew if we concentrated on getting the best candidates, and if we focused like a laser on the costs, corruption, and chaos that Donald Trump has wrought throughout America, we would have shot. With 56 seats, Democrats are in a prime position to create a durable majority that can create lasting, real results for the American people. We must earn back trust by passing bills that lower costs and improve lives – and dare Donald Trump to veto them at his own peril. We will be relentless. This is just the beginning," he added.