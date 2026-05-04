US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reportedly heading to the Vatican and Italy for a high-stakes diplomatic mission to stabilize ties after public disagreements involving President Trump, Pope Leo, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reportedly preparing for a high-stakes diplomatic mission to the Vatican and Italy this week, according to Fox News. The visit is intended to stabilise relationships following a series of public disagreements involving President Donald Trump, Pope Leo, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

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The US Secretary of State is expected to engage in discussions with Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's primary diplomatic official. Additionally, Fox News reported that Rubio is anticipated to hold talks with the foreign and defence ministers of Italy to address growing friction between the two nations.

Rising Tensions in US-European Ties

This diplomatic push arrives at a volatile period for US-European ties. On Friday, the Pentagon revealed plans to withdraw 5,000 US troops from Germany. Tensions have intensified as Washington faces deepening disagreements with several European capitals over tariffs and policies regarding Iran.

President Trump suggested on Friday that he "probably should" consider a reduction of US forces assigned to NATO in Italy as well.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump questioned the level of cooperation from Rome, stating, "Why shouldn't I? Italy has not been of any help to us, and Spain has been horrible." The President expressed frustration over European involvement in maritime security, noting, "I didn't need the help, but I said, 'Yeah, we'd love to have your help,' because I want to see if they'd do it. And they, in all cases, they said, 'We don't want to get involved.' And you know the amazing thing is they use the Strait of Hormuz, and we don't. We don't use it. We don't need it. We have a lot of oil."

Despite the friction with European leaders, Trump has lauded Rubio's diplomatic skills. During his State of the Union address earlier this year, Trump told Rubio, "People like you." He even joked about the Secretary's effectiveness following the Munich Security Conference, remarking, "You have done a great job, a great secretary of state. I think he'll go down as the best ever."

Italy continues to be a major hub for the American military, hosting nearly 13,000 active-duty US troops across six bases as of late 2025.

Trump's Feud with Pope Leo

It remains unclear if Rubio will secure a meeting with Pope Leo, who has been openly critical of the administration's Middle East policies. The trip follows weeks of controversy after Trump attacked the pontiff on social media, at one point describing him as "terrible."

The President has frequently criticised the Pope for opposing the war on Iran and the administration's strict immigration measures.

In a recent scathing post on Truth Social, Trump claimed, "Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy." He added that the pontiff should "get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It's hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it's hurting the Catholic Church."

Pope Leo previously responded to the administration's stance by stating, "I have no fear of the Trump administration," before later declining further debate on the matter.

The upcoming visit is also seen as an attempt to mend fences with Prime Minister Meloni. Although considered a close ally, Meloni faced public criticism from Trump regarding her defence of the Pope and her perspective on the conflict with Iran. (ANI)