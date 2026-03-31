A man is accused of indecent behaviour and assault at a Valencia supermarket, captured on CCTV. Police are searching for the suspect, raising concerns about safety and security in public places.

A disturbing incident has come to light from a supermarket in Valencia, where a man is accused of behaving in an indecent and inappropriate manner towards a woman inside a store. Authorities have confirmed that the incident was captured on security camera footage, which has sparked worries about safety in public areas.

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Reports say that the incident occurred on March 23 at a Whole Foods Market location. According to investigators, the man is alleged to have exposed himself and made inappropriate physical contact with a woman while she was shopping. The reports also mention that he was holding a mobile phone during the incident.

Suspect Details

Law enforcement officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported an incident of sexual assault and arrived at the store. However, the suspect had already left by the time the officers reached the scene.

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According to reports, the police have described the suspect as a man believed to be in his mid-30s. At the time of the incident, he was reportedly dressed in a denim shirt and jeans. Investigators are currently reviewing the footage and have asked for public assistance in identifying him.

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The investigation is still in progress, with officers from the Santa Clarita Valley station working to track down the suspect. So far, there has been no official statement from the supermarket chain regarding the incident.

Security experts say that such events underline the significance of surveillance systems in busy locations. They highlight that clear video evidence can be vital in identifying suspects and aiding investigations, particularly in cases involving public safety.

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