An Indian national was killed in an attack on a desalination plant in Kuwait. Ambassador Paramita Tripathi visited the mortuary and is coordinating with local authorities for the expeditious repatriation of the mortal remains to the family.

Ambassador Paramita Tripathi visited the central mortuary of Kuwait on Monday, where the mortal remains of the Indian national who lost his life in the attack on a desalination facility were kept. Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a post on X, "Ambassador met Brig. Abdulrahim Al-Awadhi, General Manager of the General Department of Criminal Evidence, to convey appreciation for prompt and sensitive support on the matter. The Embassy is in touch with the family of the deceased Indian national and is coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities for expeditious transportation of mortal remains." Ambassador @ParamitaTrpathi visited the Central Mortuary of Kuwait today where the mortal remains of the Indian national who lost his life last evening during the attack on a desalination facility, were brought. Ambassador met Brig. Abdulrahim Al-Awadhi, General Manager of the… pic.twitter.com/Mj4ZYApAi4 — India in Kuwait (@indembkwt) March 30, 2026

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Wider Impact on Indian Nationals

A total of 8 Indian nationals have lost their lives in West Asia as the conflict in the Gulf region enters its second month. One person also remains missing, a senior official from the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Monday. The official added that the Indian mission in Kuwait is working closely with local authorities to ensure the early repatriation of the mortal remains of an Indian national who lost his life in an attack in Kuwait.

Official Statements on the Attack

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait on Monday expressed condolences upon the death of an Indian national due to an attack on a desalination facility in Kuwait. The embassy said that they were in touch with the authorities to render all possible assistance. In a post on X, the embassy said, "Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on a desalination facility in Kuwait yesterday. The Embassy is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance."

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy on Monday stated that an Indian worker was killed and a service building at a major power and water desalination plant sustained significant damage following what authorities described as Iranian strikes on Sunday evening.

According to a statement issued by the ministry's official spokesperson, the strike targeted a service building at one of Kuwait's power and water desalination plants, resulting in the death of the Indian national and "significant material damage" to the facility. "A service building at one of the power and water desalination plants was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait. This resulted in the death of one worker (of Indian nationality) and significant material damage to the building," the statement read. (ANI)