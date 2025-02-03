Man denied hotel room in China despite cold winter over his Uyghur identity

A young Uyghur entrepreneur faced discrimination in Taiyuan, China, when several hotels refused him accommodation due to his Uyghur identity, highlighting ongoing systemic discrimination.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 4:42 PM IST

Taiyuan [China]: A young Uyghur entrepreneur recently revealed the discrimination he encountered while trying to search for a hotel room in Taiyuan, mainland China in a post shared by the World Uyghur Congress on X.
 


 Despite the cold winter, several hotels refused to accommodate him simply because of his Uyghur identity.
 


 In the video, he expresses his disillusionment, stating, "We have learned the laws of this country, all 56 ethnic groups have equal rights and should be treated without discrimination. But why can't I get a hotel room? If they go to our region, everything is open to them, there are no barriers for them" stated the post.
 


 The continuous systematic discrimination that Uyghurs endure is brought to light by this incident. They still face obstacles in their daily lives, such as getting a hotel room according to the post shared by World Uyghur Congress.
 


 Following a report of forced labor on Uyghurs, Rahima Mahmut, Executive Director of Stop Uyghur Genocide, demanded immediate action to address the issue of forced labor in UK supply chains. Speaking before the Human Rights Committee of the UK Parliament, Mahmut emphasized growing evidence that China's manufacturing of cotton is one of the industries that uses forced labor.
 


 "Due to the mounting evidence that the Chinese government is using forced labour in the production of cotton and many different industries, that led the World Uyghur Congress to take legal action," Mahmut said. She underscored that almost all products originating from the Uyghur region--referred to by many as East Turkestan--are tainted by slave labour. "Therefore, we believe this inquiry is extremely important," she added as posted by UK Parliament Human Rights Committee on X.
 


 Widespread appeals for action were triggered by her testimony, and the Campaign for Uyghurs emphasized her appeal.  In a post on X, the organisation stated: "Important call from Rahima Mahmut, Executive Director of Stop Uyghur Genocide, before the UK Parliament Human Rights Committee on investigating Uyghur forced labour in the UK supply chain. Strong action must be taken to prevent complicity in forced labour." (ANI)

                    

