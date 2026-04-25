A video is going viral on social media, and it's pretty shocking. It shows a young man in Australia casually petting a highly venomous Olive Sea Snake. You have to see it to believe it.

A video of a young man doing something incredibly risky is now the talk of social media. The footage, shot off the Australian coast, shows him touching a highly venomous sea snake without any fear. The video was shared by a user named Isaac Fenech.

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The man was on a boat when he spotted an Olive Sea Snake swimming nearby. Instead of keeping a safe distance, he tried to pick it up and even started petting it. You can even hear him saying the snake feels "soft to touch". But his fun ended quickly. The snake started hissing, and the man immediately pulled his hand away. The snake then swam off into the sea.

Once the video went viral, people couldn't stop talking about how dangerous his stunt was. Many netizens criticised the man, saying he was risking his own life for a few seconds of thrill. One person commented that the snake is a creature that is "dangerous and cute at the same time". But the most common question under the video was simple: why would anyone even try to touch that snake?

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About the Olive Sea Snake

The Olive Sea Snake is one of the most venomous species of sea snakes. However, they are generally not aggressive. They are likely to attack only if they feel threatened or are provoked by someone. If a person is bitten, the venom is so potent that they need immediate medical treatment.