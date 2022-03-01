  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Mama, this is so hard': Russian soldier's last message to his mother

    Ukraine's Ambassador read out the last text messages reportedly sent by a Russian soldier in Ukraine to his mother before the UN General Assembly's emergency session.
     

    Mama this is so hard: Russian soldiers last message to his mother - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 12:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    At an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly on the ongoing war between Ukraine-Russia, Ukraine's Ambassador read out text messages purportedly sent by a Russian soldier while in Ukraine to his mother. The text read, "Mom, I'm in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I am afraid. We are bombing all of the cities together. Even targeting civilians."

    While exchanging the text, the Russian soldier's mother questioned his late response and asked him if she could send him a parcel. The soldier, in response, informed her that he was in Ukraine and wished to hang himself.

    Before the war, the Russian soldier present in Crimea reportedly wrote the message to his mother back home, stating, "We were told that they (Ukrainians) would welcome us, but they are falling under our armoured vehicles. They are throwing themselves under the wheels and are not allowing us to pass." The text added, "They call us fascists. Mama, this is so hard." 

    Ukraine's UN Ambassador, reading the messages, urged the assembly to "visualise the magnitude of the tragedy" occurring in Ukraine since Russia invaded on February 24.

    "Imagine next to you, next to each nameplate of every country in the present general assembly, more than 30 souls of killed Russian soldiers already," Ukraine's Ambassador stressed. 

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly urged Russian soldiers to leave Ukraine to save their own lives. Ukraine has emphasised the tragedy of the battle for young Russian soldiers in its message throughout the war, according to TIME correspondent Vera Bergengruen in a tweet.

    So far, more than 4,500 Russian soldiers have been killed in the war, as per Ukraine.
     

    Also Read: India scales up Operation Ganga; IAF may deploy C-17 aircraft

    Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war: Indian restaurant turns into shelter home, provides free meals

    Also Read: Celebrity chef Jose Andres feeds hungry refugees at Ukraine's borders; wins hearts (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Leave Kyiv urgently today Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory gcw

    'Leave Kyiv urgently today': Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory

    Celebrity chef Jose Andres feeds hungry refugees at Ukraine's borders; wins hearts (WATCH)

    Celebrity chef Jose Andres feeds hungry refugees at Ukraine's borders; wins hearts (WATCH)

    Fact Check Is TIME magazine cover featuring Putin s photo with Hitler moustache fake gcw

    Fact Check: Is TIME magazine cover featuring Putin's photo with Hitler moustache fake?

    India offers to help evacuate citizens of neighbouring countries - ADT

    India offers to help evacuate citizens of neighbouring countries

    California shooting many killed inside church in Sacramento gcw

    California shooting: 5 killed, including three kids, inside church in Sacramento

    Recent Stories

    Leave Kyiv urgently today Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory gcw

    'Leave Kyiv urgently today': Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory

    Anupamaa Shah family is overjoyed with Kinjal pregnancy drb

    Anupamaa: Shah family’s overjoyed with Kinjal’s pregnancy

    Gymnastic Federation of India GFI clarifies on Dipa Karmakar 'suspended' status by International Gymnastics Federation FiG-ayh

    Gymnastic Federation clarifies on Dipa Karmakar's 'suspended' status

    India scales up Operation Ganga Indian Air Force may deploy C17 aircraft gcw

    India scales up Operation Ganga; IAF may deploy C-17 aircraft

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella s son Zain Nadella is no more gcw

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son, Zain Nadella, is no more

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel' - ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel'

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Coordinating with MEA to aid evacuation, says Karnataka Nodal Officer - ycb

    Meet the man tasked with ensuring Karnataka residents in Ukraine reach home

    Video Icon
    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days-ycb

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days

    Video Icon
    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian soldiers taking away girls, Indian student pleads for help-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Russian soldiers taking away girls’, Indian student pleads for help

    Video Icon