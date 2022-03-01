  • Facebook
    Celebrity chef Jose Andres feeds hungry refugees at Ukraine's borders; wins hearts (WATCH)

    The 52-year-old Spanish American chef is currently at the border of Poland and Ukraine, where he and his NGO - World Central Kitchen (WCK), are providing full-fledged meals to refugees who have fled the war-stricken country.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ukraine, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
    Celebrity Chef Jose Andres, known for his kind gesture of helping those in distress due to natural and man-made disasters the world over, has now been seen feeding those affected by the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

    Also read: Russia-Ukraine war: Indian restaurant turns into shelter home, provides free meals

    The 52-year-old Spanish American chef is currently at the border of Poland and Ukraine, where he and his NGO - World Central Kitchen (WCK), are providing full-fledged meals to refugees who have fled the war-stricken country. According to reports, WCK has served more than 35,000 meals in Poland, Moldova, Romania and Hungary.

    On Saturday, Chef Andres posted a short video on Twitter with a caption that read, "People of the World… Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack. We must come together as a force for good!"

    Also read: Russia-Ukraine war: ISKCON temples provides food, shelter to stranded; food relief for Indian students

    Since then, the award-winning chef and restaurateur has been posting regular updates both on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #ChefsForUkraine. Yesterday, he tweeted another video with the caption, "It is below freezing tonight & I am meeting so many refugees, families who are escaping & don't know what's next…We will do our best not to let them down!"

    Chef Andres also explained how WCK has set up food stations at different exit points from Ukraine. Underlining the NGO's plan, he added that as part of Phase 2, meals would also be provided at refugee facilities in neighbouring countries. Eventually, as part of Phase 3, community kitchens will be established in the country once the fighting ends.

    According to WCK's chief executive, Nate Mook, the NGO has already entered the second phase of its plans, providing hot meals for people at shelters and pop-up facilities. WCK has also partnered with Caritas nuns at the Rava-Ruska and Shehyni borders to provide meals for the refugees. The organisation is also expecting additional aid from the United Nations and the World Food Program. 

    Also watch: Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Russian soldiers taking away girls’, Indian student pleads for help

    On Tuesday, Andres shared his team's efforts in Moldova, where Ukrainian refugees at the Chisinau Airport were served "baked chicken with pasta, tomato salad and bread from local restaurants".

    Chef Andres formed WCK in response to the Haiti earthquake in 2010. It has since organised meals in the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, Zambia, Peru, Cuba, Uganda, Cambodia, and now at the Ukrainian-Poland border. In 2015, he was awarded the National Humanities Medal by the United States government for his work with WCK.

