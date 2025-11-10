Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu attended the inauguration of the redeveloped Hanimaadhoo International Airport in the Maldives, which was upgraded with financing from India's EXIM Bank. The project aims to boost connectivity in the northern Maldives.

A Catalyst for Northern Maldives The Hanimaadhoo International Airport was redeveloped with financing secured through a line of credit from India's EXIM Bank, the official statement by the Maldivian President's Office noted. President Muizzu described the project as a catalyst for unlocking the potential of the northern Maldives and enhancing global connectivity and urged all stakeholders to seize this golden opportunity. He also highlighted the employment opportunities expected to arise from the inauguration of Hanimaadhoo International Airport. Upgraded Airport Features and Inaugural Flight As per the Maldivian President's Office, the 2,465-metre runway at Hanimaadhoo International Airport was inaugurated by a Maldivian A320 aircraft carrying the President to the ceremony. Commanded by a captain from Hanimaadhoo, the flight marked the largest aircraft ever to land at the airport. It further noted that the new passenger terminal, poised to drive transformative economic progress in the northern Maldives, has a capacity to handle 1.3 million passengers annually. Spanning 10,380 square metres, it is equipped with modern facilities designed to support efficient operations.In a post on X, the President's office said, "President Dr @MMuizzu inaugurates the redeveloped Hanimaadhoo International Airport (HIA), joined by the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of India, Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu @RamMNK. Now featuring an aerobridge, the first of its kind in an atoll, the upgraded facility significantly advances the Government's decentralisation policy and enhances international connectivity." https://x.com/presidencymv/status/1987573479714205965?s=20 New Banking Services Launched In another post on X, the President's office added, "President Dr @MMuizzu launches @bankofmaldives ATM and Dollar counter services at HIA. The service strengthens the new international gateway with seamless foreign exchange access for global travellers and outbound Maldivians, boosting international commerce and enhancing the travel experience." https://x.com/presidencymv/status/1987583756342001786?s=20 Bilateral Discussions on Enhanced Cooperation During his visit to the Maldives, Union Minister Naidu also held discussions with Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel on enhancing air connectivity and deepening cooperation between India and the Maldives. (ANI)