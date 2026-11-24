Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam arrives in New Delhi to attend the 25th IORA Council of Ministers meeting. The visit underscores the strong maritime ties and strategic cooperation between India and the Maldives.

Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam Arrives in India for IORA Ministerial Meeting

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Maldives Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam on Tuesday arrived in India to participate in the 25th Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting, scheduled to be held in the national capital on November 27. Welcoming the Maldivian Foreign Minister, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said her visit reflected the close maritime ties between the two countries in the Indian Ocean region.

"Welcoming a close maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives, Iruthisham Adam, arrives in India to participate in the 25th IORA Council of Ministers Meeting," the MEA said in a post on X. India is the closest neighbour of the Maldives, which holds a key place in New Delhi's "Neighbourhood First" policy and its MAHASAGAR vision, reflecting the importance of the island nation in India's regional engagement.

Earlier, the Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced Adam's departure to India, stating that she would attend the meeting to discuss strengthening cooperation among IORA member states. "Minister Iruthisham Adam departs for New Delhi, India, to attend the 25th Meeting of the IORA Council of Ministers, convened by IORAofficial. Hosted by MEA India, the Meeting will focus on enhancing cooperation among IORA Member States to promote regional stability," the Maldives MoFA said in a post on X.

The 25th IORA Council of Ministers meeting will be held on November 27, following the 29th IORA Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) Meeting scheduled for November 25-26, with both meetings taking place in the national capital. The Council of Ministers is the highest decision-making body of IORA and comprises the Foreign Ministers of its member states. It provides overall policy and strategic direction to the association, including formulating policies, reviewing progress in regional cooperation and identifying new areas of collaboration.

The Committee of Senior Officials, the association's second-highest decision-making body, comprises senior government officials from member states. It plays a key role in reviewing the implementation of decisions taken by the Council of Ministers, considering recommendations from IORA's institutional mechanisms and coordinating the association's work programmes. The upcoming meetings are aimed at advancing cooperation among IORA member states and strengthening regional engagement on issues of common interest. (ANI)