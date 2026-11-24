The EU and IORA held a landmark roundtable in New Delhi to boost maritime security cooperation, combat piracy, and protect essential trade routes across the Indian Ocean, involving multiple regional partners and strategic initiatives.

EU and IORA Convene First Maritime Security Roundtable in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The European Union (EU) and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) on Tuesday held their first-ever high-level roundtable on maritime security in the national capital, bringing together representatives from countries across the Indian Ocean region to discuss ways to strengthen maritime domain awareness, combat piracy and trafficking, and enhance cooperation to safeguard critical sea lanes. The roundtable, organised by the European Union with the support of its project 'Enhancing the EU's Security Cooperation in and with Asia and the Indo-Pacific' (ESIWA+) and in coordination with the Delegation of the European Union to India, took place ahead of the 29th IORA Committee of Senior Officials Meeting scheduled for November 25-26.

Addressing the gathering, the EU Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet said the European Union was ready to intensify cooperation and joint efforts with regional partners to tackle maritime crime in the Indian Ocean. "The message from the EU is clear: as set out in the EU Indo-Pacific Strategy and in the Strategic Compass, we are committed to strengthening security and defence cooperation with partners in the region. Both the EU and IORA have both identified maritime security as a priority. We are committed to promoting regional cooperation and information sharing to address challenges at sea, in particular maritime crime," Ambassador Paquet said.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean for international trade, Paquet said the region's maritime security had a direct bearing on global supply chains and the economic development of countries. "The Indian Ocean is one of the world's principal maritime trade routes connecting Europe and Asia. The EU has a direct interest in the security of sea lanes of communication. ⁠Maritime crime like piracy and trafficking (drugs, arms or human) also impact the security and economic development of countries in the region and can directly affect global supply chains," he added.

The meeting brought together representatives from IORA Member States and Dialogue Partners, including India, Australia, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles and Saudi Arabia. Participants discussed strategic avenues to improve comprehensive maritime domain awareness, strengthen policy dialogue on maritime security and expand practical cooperation and capacity-building initiatives through EU-funded projects, including EUCRIMARIO, EnMAR+ and ESIWA+. The roundtable also provided an opportunity to exchange updates on the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) Operation ATALANTA, the EU military operation contributing to maritime security in the Western Indian Ocean and the Red Sea.

Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva Serrano, Operation Commander of EUNAVFOR ATALANTA, briefed participants on the operation's role in deterring, preventing and repressing piracy and other illicit activities, protecting World Food Programme and other vulnerable vessels, and monitoring the Shadow Fleet and critical submarine infrastructure in the region. Describing the engagement as an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with regional partners, Vice Admiral Villanueva said, "This roundtable provided an opportunity to explain the contribution of ATALANTA, as part of the EU's efforts in the region, to fighting maritime crimes in the Indian Ocean and how to address common challenges with our partners. The visit to India also marks an important milestone in strengthening our cooperation with the Indian Navy, with whom we will sign a Common Operational Framework Document."

Ivo Schutte, Head of Division, Asia Pacific Regional/Indo-Pacific at the European External Action Service (EEAS) and EU representative to the IORA Committee of Senior Officials Meeting, also underlined the importance of closer coordination between the two organisations. "The EU is committed to ensuring that Team Europe and IORA work together to enhance the maritime security ecosystem through reinforcing existing projects and initiatives and exploring new ways to enhance collaboration," Schutte said.

The European Union has been an IORA Dialogue Partner since October 2023. Among EU Member States, France is a full member of IORA, while Germany and Italy participate as Dialogue Partners. Maritime crime is one of the four thematic areas of the IORA Working Group for Maritime Safety and Security, chaired by Australia, with India serving as the coordinating country. The discussions also come against the backdrop of expanding EU-India security and defence cooperation. In January 2026, the European Union and India signed a Security and Defence Partnership to strengthen practical cooperation in areas including maritime security, the defence industry and technology, cyber and hybrid threats, space and counterterrorism. Maritime cooperation remains a key pillar of bilateral security engagement and has been further reinforced through joint naval exercises and port calls. Both sides also work towards upholding international law, safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that vital sea lanes and maritime trade remain open and secure. India assumed the chair of IORA from Sri Lanka in November 2025 for the 2025-2027 term under the theme "Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region". The ESIWA+ project, which supports the EU's security cooperation with Asia and the Indo-Pacific, focuses on four thematic areas: counterterrorism and preventing violent extremism, crisis management and addressing hybrid threats, cybersecurity, and maritime security. It is co-funded by the European Commission's Service for Foreign Policy Instruments, Germany and France, and co-implemented by the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ) International Services and Expertise France.