The IDF and Israel Security Agency successfully eliminated Naim Muhammad Ashour Abu Nahal, Hamas' Internal Security Apparatus head. Officials confirmed the strike significantly impacts Hamas' management and operational capabilities in Gaza.

IDF Eliminates Senior Hamas Leader Naim Muhammad Ashour Abu Nahal

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 24 (ANI): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Security Agency (ISA) had eliminated Naim Muhammad Ashour Abu Nahal, the head of Hamas' Internal Security Apparatus, in an aerial strike, the Israeli military said on Tuesday. Announcing the operation, the IDF and ISA, in a joint statement on Telegram, said that Abu Nahal was a senior Hamas figure who had held several key positions within the organisation's internal security apparatus, including deputy head and head of its Northern District.

According to the statement, Abu Nahal assumed the position of head of the Internal Security Apparatus approximately two months ago, after Israeli forces apprehended his predecessor. The Israeli agencies described his elimination as a blow to Hamas' management capabilities, saying it followed a series of operations targeting senior officials within the organisation's security apparatuses, including its General Security Service and police.

Israeli Caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also confirmed the operation and praised the military and intelligence agencies for carrying out the strike. "The IDF has now eliminated Naim Abu Nahal, head of Hamas’s internal security apparatus, after his predecessor was captured by our forces in a daring operation three months ago. We commend the IDF and the Shin Bet for implementing our government’s offensive policy. No terrorist will escape the long arm of the State of Israel," Netanyahu said in a post on X.

According to the joint IDF-ISA announcement, Abu Nahal had advanced attacks against Israeli troops and civilians during the war and had worked to restore the capabilities of terrorist organisations in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli agencies further alleged that he had systematically violated the ceasefire, adding that the aerial strike was carried out to remove the threat he posed. The IDF and ISA said measures were taken before the strike to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance. The joint statement also said Israeli troops remained deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and would continue to eliminate any immediate threat.