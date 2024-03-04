Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Malaysian PM 'happy to reopen' MH370 search as families mark 10 years since disappearance

    On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines flight 370, a Boeing 777 aircraft, vanished from radar screens during its journey from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Despite extensive efforts in what became the largest search in aviation history, the aircraft has never been located.

    Malaysian PM 'happy to reopen' MH370 search as families mark 10 years since disappearance snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 3:07 PM IST

    Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday indicated his readiness to reopen the search for flight MH370 if "compelling" evidence emerges, offering the possibility of a renewed effort a decade after the plane disappeared. "If there is compelling evidence that it needs to be reopened, we will certainly be happy to reopen it," he said when asked about the matter during a visit to Melbourne.

    His comments coincide with the 10th anniversary of the mysterious disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight 370, a Boeing 777 aircraft that vanished from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Despite the largest search in aviation history, involving various nations and extensive resources, the plane has never been found, leading to the suspension of the operation in January 2017.

    Anwar Ibrahim emphasized that the issue goes beyond technical aspects, acknowledging the profound impact on the lives of the people involved. "I don't think it's a technical issue. It's an issue affecting the lives of people and whatever needs to be done must be done," he asserted.

    The families of the 239 people aboard MH370 marked the solemn occasion with a "remembrance day" near Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, where around 500 relatives and supporters gathered. Many expressed visible grief, and Grace Nathan, a 36-year-old Malaysian lawyer whose mother was on the flight, called on the Malaysian government to initiate a new search.

    "The last 10 years have been a nonstop emotional rollercoaster for me," Grace Nathan told AFP.

    Transport Minister Anthony Loke affirmed Malaysia's commitment to finding the plane, emphasizing that cost would not be a hindrance. He announced plans to meet with officials from Texas-based marine exploration firm Ocean Infinity, which conducted a previous unsuccessful search, to discuss the possibility of a new operation.

    "We are now awaiting for them to provide suitable dates and I hope to meet them soon," he said.

    The earlier Australia-led search, covering 120,000 square kilometers in the Indian Ocean, yielded minimal results, with only a few pieces of debris discovered. As the families seek closure, the potential reopening of the MH370 search reflects a continued quest for answers and resolution surrounding one of aviation's most enduring mysteries.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 3:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistani journalist Asad Ali Toor's arrest drama over anti-state campaign raises alarm over press freedom snt

    Pakistani journalist Asad Ali Toor's arrest drama over anti-state campaign raises alarm over press freedom

    Russia summons German ambassador over leaked wiretape of Army discussion on Ukraine snt

    Russia summons German ambassador over leaked wiretape of Army discussion on Ukraine

    Bangkok Sea of devotees throng for Lord Buddha's relics on last day of exposition; WATCH viral drone video snt

    Bangkok: Sea of devotees throng for Lord Buddha's relics on last day of exposition; WATCH viral drone video

    After Pakistan, now China denies proliferation concerns after India seizes 'dual-use' consignment snt

    After Pakistan, now China denies proliferation concerns following India's seizure of 'dual-use' consignment

    BREAKING Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pakistan's Prime Minister for a second time snt

    Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pakistan's PM for a second time; PTI members chant 'chor aaya, chor aaya' (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Vijay Thalapathy to star with Samantha for his 69th film? RBA

    Vijay Thalapathy to star with Samantha for his 69th film?

    ISRO chief S Somnath diagnosed with cancer on day of Aditya-L1 launch; check details AJR

    ISRO chief S Somnath diagnosed with cancer on day of Aditya-L1 launch; check details

    Dont support the way Sandeshkhali issue was handled': Tapas Roy quits TMC, resigns as MLA (WATCH) gcw

    'Don't support the way Sandeshkhali issue was handled': Tapas Roy quits TMC, resigns as MLA (WATCH)

    Anant Ambani, Radhika pre-wedding: Akon performs on 'Chammak Challo' with Shah Rukh Khan, shares video RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika pre-wedding: Akon performs on 'Chammak Challo' with Shah Rukh Khan, shares video

    Kerala: Protest intensifies over death of elderly woman by wild elephant in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Protest intensifies over death of elderly woman by wild elephant in Idukki

    Recent Videos

    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon
    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon