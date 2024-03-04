Malaysian PM 'happy to reopen' MH370 search as families mark 10 years since disappearance

On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines flight 370, a Boeing 777 aircraft, vanished from radar screens during its journey from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Despite extensive efforts in what became the largest search in aviation history, the aircraft has never been located.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday indicated his readiness to reopen the search for flight MH370 if "compelling" evidence emerges, offering the possibility of a renewed effort a decade after the plane disappeared. "If there is compelling evidence that it needs to be reopened, we will certainly be happy to reopen it," he said when asked about the matter during a visit to Melbourne.

His comments coincide with the 10th anniversary of the mysterious disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight 370, a Boeing 777 aircraft that vanished from radar screens on March 8, 2014, while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Despite the largest search in aviation history, involving various nations and extensive resources, the plane has never been found, leading to the suspension of the operation in January 2017.

Anwar Ibrahim emphasized that the issue goes beyond technical aspects, acknowledging the profound impact on the lives of the people involved. "I don't think it's a technical issue. It's an issue affecting the lives of people and whatever needs to be done must be done," he asserted.

The families of the 239 people aboard MH370 marked the solemn occasion with a "remembrance day" near Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, where around 500 relatives and supporters gathered. Many expressed visible grief, and Grace Nathan, a 36-year-old Malaysian lawyer whose mother was on the flight, called on the Malaysian government to initiate a new search.

"The last 10 years have been a nonstop emotional rollercoaster for me," Grace Nathan told AFP.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke affirmed Malaysia's commitment to finding the plane, emphasizing that cost would not be a hindrance. He announced plans to meet with officials from Texas-based marine exploration firm Ocean Infinity, which conducted a previous unsuccessful search, to discuss the possibility of a new operation.

"We are now awaiting for them to provide suitable dates and I hope to meet them soon," he said.

The earlier Australia-led search, covering 120,000 square kilometers in the Indian Ocean, yielded minimal results, with only a few pieces of debris discovered. As the families seek closure, the potential reopening of the MH370 search reflects a continued quest for answers and resolution surrounding one of aviation's most enduring mysteries.