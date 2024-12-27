Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim reveals Manmohan Singh offered to pay for education of his kids during imprisonment

Manmohan Singh's legacy extends beyond his impressive resume, with a profound impact on India's economic growth and development, earning tributes from global leaders for his foresight, stoicism, and commitment to education.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 7:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 7:15 PM IST

Manmohan Singh's remarkable legacy extends far beyond his impressive resume, which includes being a Cambridge graduate, Oxford alumnus, professor, finance minister, and two-term Prime Minister. As the architect of India's economic liberalization, his impact on the country's growth and development has been profound. Following his passing on December 26, tributes have poured in from global leaders, politicians, and experts, celebrating his foresight, stoicism, and significant contributions to India's economic development.

One particularly poignant tribute came from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who shared a personal story about Manmohan Singh's humane side. Anwar recalled how Singh, despite being an "awkward politician," was a steadfast and resolute statesman who left a lasting legacy. Their connection went beyond politics, as both leaders shared a commitment to fighting corruption and joined hands on several cases during their time statesmen.

What's truly remarkable, however, is the personal gesture Singh extended to Anwar during a particularly challenging time. When Anwar was jailed in 1998, Singh offered to pay for the education of his children, including his son Ihsan, despite the risk of antagonizing the Malaysian government. Anwar politely declined the offer, but the gesture left a lasting impression on him.

“During my incarceration, Dr. Manmohan Singh extended a kindness he didn’t have to—a gesture neither politically expedient nor likely to be appreciated by the Malaysian government at the time. Yet, true to his character, he did it anyway,” Anwar said.

“In those dark days, as I navigated the labyrinth of imprisonment, he stood by me as a true friend. Such acts of quiet magnanimity defined him, and they will remain etched in my heart forever,” Anwar wrote adding, “Goodbye, my mitra, my bhai, Manmohan.”

Singh's commitment to education and empathy for those in need was likely shaped by his own humble beginnings. After being born in a small village in Pakistan in 1935, Singh's family crossed the border to India during the Partition. Despite the challenges he faced, Singh's brilliance shone through, and he got scholarships in his journey to become a globally renowned economist.

As India mourns the loss of this visionary leader, it's clear that Manmohan Singh's legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. His impact on India's economic growth, his commitment to education, and his humane gestures to those in need have left an indelible mark on the country and the world.

